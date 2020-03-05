(Don’t) Feel The Burn
THUMBS UP to the annual reminders for safe burning in rural Yankton County. While the will might be there to get out and do some outdoor work as the temperatures climb out of the basement of winter, people must keep in mind that late winter — even after a year of flooding — has all the right conditions for wildfires. Anyone looking to burn in the county should keep an eye on the forecast, call the county dispatch office to report when and where they’ll be burning and make sure to keep an eye on the materials being burnt.
Cleaning Up
Amid all the coronavirus news and concerns, THUMBS UP, at least, to one cleansing development: the public campaigns to get everyone to wash their hands. This is viewed as probably the most practical thing people can do to defend themselves from the virus. In the process, we’re learning a lot about HOW to wash our hands — which includes working under the fingernails and the webs between the fingers — and how long to wash, which is about 20 seconds. There are even numerous suggestions for songs to sing while washing that will help you reach that threshold — ranging from “Happy Birthday” (twice) to the Beatles’ “Her Majesty” (a fragment tacked to the end of the “Abbey Road” album and probably the only Fab Four song most Beatles fans don’t really remember the lyrics to). Hand-washing is a simple thing, but we’re being reminded how important it is for your health.
Accolades
THUMBS UP to both the University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University on their outstanding men’s and women’s basketball seasons as they head into the Summit League tournament this weekend. USD women’s coach Dawn Plitzuweit and SDSU men’s coach Eric Henderson won the respective “Coach of the Year” awards, and Ciara Duffy of USD and Douglas Wilson of SDSU won the respective “Player of the Year” honors. The two schools also swept a number of other awards. It’s a great showing for the NCAA Division I schools in the Rushmore State. We wish them the best of luck as they could meet in the conference tournament.
It’s About Time
As is our semi-annual custom, THUMBS DOWN — in advance — to those who forget to move their clocks one hour FORWARD this Sunday for the start of Daylight Saving Time. We know it can be an annoyance, especially in spring when we basically lose an hour of sleep. But it does have a few perks, most notably more light in the early evening hours, which makes it feel a lot more like spring. Don’t forget to move you clocks ahead one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday (or anytime late Saturday night).
