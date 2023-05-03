Recently, a kindly gentleman reader from the North Platte region contacted me regarding a column I’d written.  Having lived and ranched in the Sandhills for many years, he spoke fondly of the region — both its geography and its people.

We had a wonderful conversation that encompassed politics, and even touched on more spiritual themes; and though I suspect we don’t see eye-to-eye on everything, the exchange was pleasant and polite. Refreshing by current standards of those looking for opportunities to be offended or triggered by anyone that dares to have a different point of view.

