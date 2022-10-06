My job is made up of a thousand moving parts spinning at various speeds and in uncertain directions, meaning there are no two days that are ever exactly alike.
But there’s a cold constant through all that, albeit at unexpected times, and I’ve never gotten used to it.
That invariable is the issue of death.
In this case, it’s those times when I’m forced to deal with fatality as part of my job. In journalism, death is a beat that overshadows everything.
In the last 10 days, I’ve dealt with two very different death situations that, as is often the case, have stuck in my head ever since.
On Tuesday morning of last week, the scanner reported what was described as a helicopter crash north of Yankton. I got out there as soon as I could and found the wreckage of a small craft not far from the road, with emergency workers carefully combing the area.
Whenever I arrive at an emergency scene, I immediately note the body language and atmosphere I find there. For instance, when the emergency crews are wandering around casually and even chuckling, you know that the situation isn’t grave or urgent. The mood is looser (or, I guess, relieved), and everything seems under control.
But that wasn’t the case last week. Upon arrival, I was instantly asked by law enforcement to keep some distance from the crash area, which always means the situation is either very wrong (like a crime scene) and/or very bad. There was something cold squirming in the otherwise warm air as I waited. (As an aside, I noticed that the blue sky that morning was, perhaps ironically, crisscrossed with contrails from other aircraft headed to other places. I often remember such pointless details like that when I respond to a bad incident, perhaps because I want some refuge from what lies in front of me.)
I shot a few photos, then left after about 40 minutes because everything seemed stuck in limbo. Only later did I learn that the photos I had taken may have had the victim in them. (Judging from the actions of the crew, I initially believed otherwise.) This is a situation we usually try to avoid, and several hours later, I wound up returning to the site to get another photo of the wreckage after the scene had been secured.
Still, the impact has stayed with me. Death overrides everything else when you confront such a situation. It steals the breath out of you, and it takes a while to get it back.
This week offered a different angle on the matter of death.
Monday afternoon, I learned that famed Lakota musician, dancer and speaker Kevin Locke had died late last week after performing at the Crazy Horse Memorial in the Black Hills. He had apparently suffered an asthma attack.
This hit me especially hard because Locke had been in Yankton just three weeks before. He had performed at Mount Marty University, playing various flutes (for which he was internationally renowned) and demonstrating the hoop dance, as well as sharing some of the Lakota language with the audience.
When I saw the news on an Associated Press feed, I was stunned. I did a search on him in our archive and saw he had been in Yankton several times before. And, of course, his performance at MMU was still fresh in my mind.
It was a variation on a grim theme. This time, the recent experience of Locke’s performance made me feel somehow connected. It can be summed up in a phone call I took Tuesday morning from a woman who had also attended the MMU performance. She asked me about Locke’s death, I explained what I knew, and she was shocked, too. Our shared reaction, it seemed, ran along the lines of: “… but he was just here …”
Despite the differences, the impact was roughly the same as it was the previous week. There was a heavy sense of loss that seemed to sap the light out of everything. And again, my job required me to cope with the consequences and move on.
Death is the one issue I’ve never comfortably embraced as a journalist. No matter how many times I run into it — or, more aptly, it finds me — there’s still something in every situation that gives me pause and changes how the world looks.
And then the moving parts of my job sweep me on.
But the sobering impact never really goes away.
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.