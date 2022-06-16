Trees never change.
I mean, they obviously change: They bud out in the spring and shed their leaves come autumn. They provide shade on sunny days, and they stand as skeletal sentinels in the winter with the promise that they’ll come to life again when it warms. They can bear fruit, and they can hold mighty treehouses that overlook your world. They bend, and sometimes break, in life’s storms. And they eventually meet their end, as all living things do.
But that’s the constant, unalterable nature of trees.
Recently, I took part in a tree planting on our family farmland. Along with my brother and his wife, we thought about planting at least a couple of trees this spring, although we managed only one because of other circumstances.
Planting trees is an old ritual for me, and the process is sentimentally important. It’s been a part of my life for practically as long as I can remember.
For instance, I have hazy recollections of my father planting a tree in our old yard in Menno, possibly on my baby sister’s second birthday. (I don’t think the tree lasted too long, but my sister is still around, so that’s cool.)
I helped my dad plant several trees in the aftermath of the Dutch elm disease outbreak in the 1970s, which almost completely deforested the large yard of our next home. One tree in particular was a painful loss: It was a sprawling backyard elm that was so massive, it seemed the whole neighborhood was designed around it. When that tree died, it changed the entire area, with its shade replaced by an empty sunlight. It was a lesson in how much of an impact even one tree can have on the aesthetics of where you live.
I noticed, too, that not everyone embraced that idea. In the post-Dutch elm days, some people didn’t bother to replace their fallen trees, for various reasons. In that sense, I learned that trees could make a statement, and so could the lack of them.
Trees can also serve as milestone markers. One of my dad’s final wishes was to plant a large shelter belt along some cropland on our farm. He passed away in the winter of 2003 before the project could be realized, but that spring, with the help of a cousin who is quite knowledgeable of tree varieties, a sprawling shelter belt nearly a mile long was planted, and it has matured into a lush grove filled with life. My dad didn’t live to see it, but as far as we were concerned, he was right there when the young roots first hit the soil.
More recently, we planted a tree in my brother’s yard in memory of my mother after she passed away in 2019. We’ve put in a new tree in that area every year since because it just seems like a natural progression of the original purpose. And my mom would have been delighted by the new additions.
In all those ways and for so many reasons, trees never change.
But I’ve noticed that the ritual feels different now.
I helped plant some trees so long ago that I’ve seen them reach maturity; let’s face it, whenever you plant a tree, you envision what the end product may look like one day. And if you’re lucky enough to eventually see it standing as tall as you had dreamed, it’s really a humbling feeling.
But now, there is the realization that I won’t be around when these little trees we plant today reach maturity many years down the road. I won’t see how they’ll look or even know if they all ever made it that far.
These trees now are being planted for others; we’re doing it for the future. In a way, that embodies the climate change argument in a nutshell; the act of planting a tree happens to be a fitting, growing metaphor.
Thus, we change as the trees don’t change. It’s part of the cycle of life and the restless flow of time. And that makes even these new trees part of us, a little piece of immortality, taking root once more in the good old earth.
