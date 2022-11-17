November is always a stressful month for me, so I took a break Tuesday night to revisit my childhood.
The opportunity came as I watched the launch of NASA’s new Artemis rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It was a blast of nostalgia that swept me back to when I was a kid.
My trip to the past was perfect — but, ultimately, that was also the problem.
The Artemis rocket is a monster, standing nearly as tall as a football field is long and emitting 9 million pounds of thrust to get airborne. Artemis I, launched this week, is an unmanned mission carrying the new Orion module that will someday take astronauts to space. On this mission, Orion will orbit the moon and, in the process, travel farther away from earth than any human-rated vessel has ever ventured.
Artemis I is our first step in eventually sending manned flights to the moon again, where a permanent station is to be established as a precursor to exploring Mars — a giant leap for mankind, indeed.
For a few moments Tuesday night (actually, very early Wednesday), the blast-off of this new chapter of space exploration brought back that electric feeling of the Apollo program and the dawn of another new age back in the late 1960s.
As a kid, I watched many of the Apollo launches, and what I saw this week mirrored those experiences. There were a few delays — Artemis has had many issues with those — followed by the decision to commence the countdown to liftoff. The rocket ignited in a fiery eruption and quickly cleared the launch tower. (A new element here was a torrent of 450,000 gallons of water unleashed just before liftoff to cool and protect the launch area from the volcanic fury of the new engines.) The rocket roared skyward, trailed by a pulsating pillar of fire, then cast off its solid boosters as it faded into a shrinking ball of light in the night sky. At this point, that most indispensable of television tools, the animation graphic, took over to show us the rest of Artemis falling away and the sleek Orion capsule emerging. Meanwhile, commentators explained the mission, which will end in a splashdown in the Pacific on Dec. 11. All the old, familiar Apollo-era elements were there except Walter Cronkite, the CBS newsman who was my guide to the space age back then. (This time, I streamed it over the internet.)
However — and with all due respect to the brilliant men and women, the science and technical wizardry, that have made Artemis and Orion possible — that nostalgic feeling eventually felt TOO familiar.
Decades ago, each Apollo launch seemed like a step into the future. The greatest stride, of course, was Apollo 11 in July 1969, when we sailed to the moon and a rendezvous with destiny. Those were thrilling, ambitious times that, for a moment, united this world and knew no bounds. Everything, it seemed, was before us and was possible.
This week, a lot of what I saw felt like flashbacks from a half-century ago. Our last manned lunar mission, Apollo 17, happened 50 years ago next month, and only now are we even attempting to get back to that point.
Once upon a time, I was a kid who dreamed of future days when space vessels would take off like commercial jets and shuttle back and forth to the moon regularly and simply. (One of the facts I absorbed this week was that a spacecraft must travel 22,600 miles per hour — about 10 times the speed of a fired rifle bullet — to escape earth’s gravitational pull, so the “simple” part represents a collision of dreams and scientific realities.) I imagined we would reach deeper into the cosmos just a few years after Apollo, not many decades later. I believed mankind would truly become a space-faring creature in my lifetime. (Of course, I envisioned flying cars, too, but let’s stick with one disappointment at a time.)
It’s not that we haven’t progressed. The space shuttle program, which debuted in the late 1970s, was a step forward with a reusable vehicle, and so, too, was the International Space Station two decades ago. We now have a constant presence in space and a powerhouse Artemis platform to take us farther, which is nothing to be dismissed.
However, in other ways, we seem to have barely moved forward at all, and not just in terms of lumbering spectacle. For instance, NASA still really hasn’t embraced reusable rockets, unlike the private SpaceX vehicles or even the now-retired space shuttles.
But, for better or for worse, here we are now …
Make no mistake, Tuesday night’s launch was a spectacular accomplishment of our evolving science and a major step toward a new destiny. It’s an exhilarating prospect.
However, here in the third decade of the 21st century, the kid inside me feels like all this has been far too long in coming, which frustrates this adult no end.
