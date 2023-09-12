About one year ago, we had the opportunity in this space to commend the Yankton School District (YSD) when it decided to take less than the full $1.85 million-per-year opt-out the voters approved in 2020.
So, it’s fair to laud the district once again — and perhaps even more so — after the school board voted Monday night to take only half of the full amount for its new budget. The move will save taxpayers approximately $925,000 in the coming year.
The decision was announced on the same night that school officials announced their wish to extend the sunsetting opt-out another four years. The school board will vote on that in January.
In the meantime, YSD has been making its case that it can be a good steward with taxpayer money.
The voter-approved opt-out allows the district to spend more than the amount raised under South Dakota’s property-tax levy. It’s a route that many school districts in the state have pursued since the 1990s. As of last March, 42% of the districts in the state were operating under some kind of opt-out mechanism.
Like last year’s decision, Monday’s move was an act of making good on a promise to district patrons, according to YSD Superintendent Dr. Wayne Kindle.
“During the opt-out, we also had a lot of discussion that, if we could ever reduce the amount of the opt-out in any given year, we promised our community that we would do that, and we would look at everything we could to do that,” he said.
The district has been able to draw less from the opt-out while bolstering and improving the district’s offerings. Part of the reason for this has been an increase in enrollment, which brings in more state aid, plus an influx of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.
Continuing the opt-out for another four years is seen as a hedge against other variables. These include the impact of inflation, along with rising labor costs, utility rates and insurance. State aid is also a variable since its annual adjustments remain at the discretion of the Legislature.
Meanwhile, the district is working to remain competitive in teacher compensation, especially at a time when South Dakota’s teacher pay has once again fallen to the bottom of the national rankings. That puts the state’s districts at a disadvantage with districts from other states. Thus, the ability to offer more pay is crucial, especially for a border town like Yankton.
The funding used to bolster the district can pay dividends, as it could help draw more people to live here, which in turn helps expand the tax base and can bring the overall burden on individual taxpayers down.
Thus, the extension can be seen as a safeguard against the uncertain and the unforeseen, and YSD’s past performance history of taking less than the amount allowable would seem to stand as a strong recommendation.
