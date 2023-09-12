About one year ago, we had the opportunity in this space to commend the Yankton School District (YSD) when it decided to take less than the full $1.85 million-per-year opt-out the voters approved in 2020.

So, it’s fair to laud the district once again — and perhaps even more so — after the school board voted Monday night to take only half of the full amount for its new budget. The move will save taxpayers approximately $925,000 in the coming year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.