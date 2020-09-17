We’ll reach the end of summer next week with the autumn equinox — but in some ways, we still seem pretty much where we were when the summer solstice occurred in June.
The COVID-19 pandemic was such a consuming fact of life three months ago and it remains so today. In a way, it may be even more so as South Dakota now confronts some of the biggest virus numbers it has seen so far.
With that, let’s harken back to June to consider where we were and where we are in this miserable plague year.
In June, we were facing a summer with many annual events scrubbed due to the coronavirus. Today, that’s still happening with several area autumn events canceled. Not all of them have gone away, however; just as it was three months ago, a few events will soldier on, presumably with safety precautions implemented.
It’s not just the big items that have disappeared. Summer saw the scrubbing of many smaller activities like garage sales, concerts and Bible schools. Now, for instance, I’ve notice a conspicuous lack of one of the staples of autumn life in our area: benefit soup kitchens, which warm the heart and sweeten the air as the days grow cooler and shorter. Some of these may continue as drive-through offerings, but like the events that were held during summer, they may look and feel very different.
The school year is in a different place now than it was in June, but not by as much as we would have hoped. At the summer solstice, school buildings had already been shut down for three months, and it remained unclear how the fall would unfold. Well, the fall semester started last month, but it feels like we’re tiptoeing through a fog (or a minefield) of uncertainty as each school assesses their situation week by week and infection by infection. Even Yankton High School’s homecoming festivities next week have been altered to accommodate the new reality, with two events — the “burning of the Y” next Thursday and the homecoming parade the day after — off the schedule.
Three months ago, the summer sports season was revving up as best it could with the possibility that things could change or shut down if the coronavirus asserted itself. That same guideline applies now with the fall sports season, and we’ve already seen some athletic events postponed or canceled due to outbreaks. This will be an ongoing headache for some time to come.
In June, a lot of people in the area weren’t willing to wear face masks. While that also seems to be true in September, it does appear that more of us are donning those masks. And like it or not, that’s good news.
In June, we didn’t know what the college football season was going to look like in the fall. We now have a bit better idea, with many (but not all) schools looking toward what could well be a massively busy spring. Things remain very far from normal.
Three months ago, President Trump said we were getting the upper hand on the coronavirus. This past week, he said we’re about to turn the corner on the coronavirus. Life seems to swim in a circle, or go nowhere fast.
According to the COVID Tracking Project, the seven-day average for U.S. deaths on the first day of summer was 603 deaths per day. As I write this, the seven-day average is now 844 deaths per day.
In June, the Yankton movie theater was closed. And so it is in September, perhaps for a long time to come.
Also in June, Yankton was seeing cautiously good revenue reports, likely due to people doing more shopping locally rather than venturing elsewhere. Based on last week’s latest report, that trend is holding, which stands as a shining plus in this pandemic.
As spring was ending, I was still trying to get used to everything that fell under the hazy label of the “new normal.” As summer ends and as a smoky haze fills our skies, I realize I’ll never really get used to this at all.
Alas, when summer arrived in late June, I was both weary and wary of the coronavirus and wished things would return to normal. That still goes now, which is unfortunate and tiring to contemplate.
But this rapidly fading summer — and the pandemic — have taught us to persevere and to keep looking forward to an end of this “new normalcy.” With that, let’s see what the fall will bring.
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter.
