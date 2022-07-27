Although the 2022 legislative session was completed in March, legislators do significant work throughout the year. This year has been particularly busy due to the special session for redistricting that took place in November 2021 and the special session to consider the impeachment of the Attorney General which took place in June 2022.
In addition, I serve on a special study committee which was established to consider regional jails and correctional plans. The specific focus of the committee is to examine regional jails and to consider the opportunities for regional jails to cooperate with state correctional plans. The committee consists of 15 members — seven senators and eight representatives. There is a possibility that some state money would be made available for regional jails as a result of that study committee. I asked to be placed on that committee because of the years that I worked with the criminal justice system and because I know that Clay County wants to build a new jail, possibly as a regional jail in cooperation with other counties such as Turner County.
The Regional Jail Committee held their first meeting in June in Pierre. At that meeting, we heard from Kellie Wasko, the new head of the state Department of Corrections which operates the prisons in South Dakota. The prisons are generally where persons convicted of felonies are held while they are serving their sentences. That differs from the county jails which usually hold persons who are accused of felonies while they are awaiting trial and where people convicted of misdemeanors serve their sentences of less than one year. Secretary Wasko reported that there are presently about 3,400 inmates in the various state prisons and about the same number who are on probation across the state. She told us that the state’s greatest problem is the overcrowding at the women’s prison in Pierre. It was interesting that she reported that the state’s greatest needs are for more low security beds for females and more high security beds for males. The shortage of prison beds can affect the jail populations because prisoners are sometimes held longer in jails if the state does not have appropriate beds for them.
We also heard from Watertown, which has a jail that was built in 1974 with 96 beds, but the jail doesn’t meet any current standards for jails. Watertown serves as a regional jail with 10% of their inmates coming from neighboring counties. We also heard from a county commissioner from Aberdeen. Their jail only holds 48 prisoners now, but they hold prisoners from 14 adjacent counties in the Northeast part of the state. Finally, we heard from a county commissioner from Lawrence County about the efforts which they are making to build a new jail because their current jail was built in 1975 and is now overcrowded.
Last week, the committee met again, this time in Aberdeen. We toured their existing jail facilities there, which are outdated and crowded and looked at the existing former factory building on the outskirts of town which they would like to turn into a jail but can’t afford to do that unless they have state assistance in paying for it. They talked about the possibility that the state would construct the new women’s prison that the state wants to build there but it sounds like the state would rather build the women’s prison in Rapid City because so many of the female inmates are from West River.
At this meeting we heard again from representatives of Brown County about their plans. We also heard from Faulk County, which has a newer jail and from McPherson County, Walworth County, Edmunds County, and Grant County. Those smaller counties don’t feel that they can afford to build and operate their own jail but want to have a jail facility within reasonable driving distance where they can hold their prisoners. Some of them are currently having prisoners held by some counties in North Dakota when there are no available beds in South Dakota.
What we have heard repeatedly from many of these witnesses, is that the counties can afford to operate a jail, but they can’t afford to build them. They have been unable to persuade the voters to pass bond issues to build new jails. They have told us that counties need some other source of funding other than property taxes, but they don’t have any very good suggestions about revenue sources other than to increase the sales tax.
Finally, our committee decided on future meeting locations. I have requested that they come to Vermillion to see our outdated facilities and I think that they will probably do that. I will be interested in seeing what kind of presentation Vermillion’s citizens for the New Public Safety Center can make.
