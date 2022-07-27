Although the 2022 legislative session was completed in March, legislators do significant work throughout the year. This year has been particularly busy due to the special session for redistricting that took place in November 2021 and the special session to consider the impeachment of the Attorney General which took place in June 2022.

In addition, I serve on a special study committee which was established to consider regional jails and correctional plans. The specific focus of the committee is to examine regional jails and to consider the opportunities for regional jails to cooperate with state correctional plans. The committee consists of 15 members — seven senators and eight representatives. There is a possibility that some state money would be made available for regional jails as a result of that study committee. I asked to be placed on that committee because of the years that I worked with the criminal justice system and because I know that Clay County wants to build a new jail, possibly as a regional jail in cooperation with other counties such as Turner County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.