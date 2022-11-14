Perhaps it only seemed like a little trolling last week when, on the day after South Dakota’s recreational marijuana measure, Initiated Measure 27 (IM27), was defeated at the polls, a spokesman for Protecting South Dakota Kids, which opposed the measure, triumphantly declared in a press release, “The will of the people spoke.”

Of course, IM27 only came about after voters approved recreational marijuana in 2020, but it was then challenged in court at the encouragement of the governor and was scrapped by the state Supreme Court a year ago next week. When the will of the people spoke then, some people refused to heed it.

