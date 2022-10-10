Necessity, demanded by adversity, can sometimes produce real benefits.
COVID-19 led to one such situation when the federal government provided free lunches to all American school children during the pandemic. More than 4 billion free lunches were served to children in the U.S., including many thousands in South Dakota, according to a South Dakota News Watch story published in Saturday’s Press & Dakotan.
However, that program has come to an end, and now many children are struggling to get a nutritious meal at school — a drawback that can have considerable consequences on learning and advancement.
Efforts were made last spring to lobby Congress to extend the broad school lunch program. Among those testifying in Washington was Laura Horacek of the Yankton School District’s Child Nutrition Department.
“Research shows students eat their healthiest meals at school,” Horacek said in a press release issued last March. “School meal programs need Congress’ full support to overcome pandemic-related challenges and ensure students continue to receive nutritious school meals to support learning and combat child hunger.”
However, the program expired June 30.
The loss of the free lunch program has been compounded for some families by the higher prices caused by inflation and supply chain issues.
News Watch also noted that some families may have missed out on applying for free- or reduced-lunch programs because they didn’t realize the federal program was ending.
This issue is about more than a literal or metaphorical free lunch.
Education officials have long noted that children function better in a classroom environment when they have nutritious food to fuel them.
“A majority of an individual’s brain development happens from birth to 5 … so good nutrition is essential for kids, and missing those meals is something that can impact a child in a way that makes them less successful in life,” said Stacey Andernacht, a spokesman for Feeding South Dakota, the largest provider of charitable food in the state.
News Watch reported that, from August 2021 to August 2022, Feeding South Dakota saw a 40% increase in the number of families visiting its mobile food banks.
This situation also magnifies the issue of food insecurity — which is defined as the inability to afford or get access to enough healthy foods — in the state. “According to the Feeding America Map the Meal Gap database, nearly 75,000 South Dakota residents (about 9% of the population) were considered food insecure in 2020, and only half of those qualify for some level of federal food assistance,” News Watch reported, adding that food insecurity “was highest in Native American communities and reservation areas.”
Proper nutrition for students was an ongoing issue even before COVID-19 arrived, but the pandemic produced an accidental solution that worked well and had good outcomes.
The answer to the issue now is easy on paper but may be more complicated to execute bureaucratically and politically. It needs the political will in Washington to fund what will be seen as a social program. This would also require work between Washington and the state, and between state governments and school districts, to make free school lunches a reality.
The benefits are obvious, and so are the consequences of inaction.
“We should not live in a society where kids go hungry, period,” Bill Egan, a Rapid City teacher, told South Dakota News Watch. “In a nation that’s supposed to be the richest nation in the world, and the best country in the world to live, we should not have kids hungry in our schools. We can send billions of dollars everywhere else, but we need to take care of our future, and our future is our kids.”
