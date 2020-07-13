The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on life in this country on various levels, and that includes the cancellations, postponements or modifications of annual or regular social events such as community festivals, parades, athletic contests, etc. While not on par with such matters as life and death, the impact on these activities has still affected thousands of communities and millions of people.
Determining whether to cancel, postpone or go on with these events is no small undertaking, and we don’t envy those organizers who have faced these difficult decisions.
However, not everyone sees it that way.
Perhaps not surprisingly, we’ve noticed a few negative reactions and criticisms locally to the cancellations of some area events — especially if those decisions were made well in advance. For instance, the decision on August’s Riverboat Days in Yankton was announced in May. Last week, it was announced that Yankton’s Harvest Halloween Festival and Menno’s Oktoberfest — both slated for mid to late October — would not be held this year, and at least in the case of the Yankton event, some individuals took to social media to express their displeasure for making such a decision so far in advance.
While these criticisms appear to be relatively small, they do give all of us an opportunity to truly appreciate the work that goes into staging these events.
A festival like Riverboat Days, for instance, is not something that you can just pull the plug on — or plug back in — with a week or two of notice. Planning starts literally a year in advance and carries on through several months of strategizing. There are a dizzying number of moving parts, from the various vendors to the entertainment to the army of volunteers needed to help it all come together. There’s also a matter of lining up the supplies and emergency support personnel, getting the proper city clearances and, currently, addressing any special accommodations needed due to the pandemic. And above all else, concerns about the safety of those attending, as well as those working the event, must be paramount.
In other words, this is not a simple, quick decision, and organizers of every event are well aware of the safety and economic ramifications of their decisions, no matter what they are.
Still, there will always be critics, in part because, frankly, that’s what some people do. But it may also reveal a lack of understanding of how these events actually come together year after year.
So, this also presents an opportunity. We strongly encourage these critics to take it upon themselves to learn more about these events by getting involved with them. The organizers of these endeavors are ALWAYS looking for volunteers to help fill in the gaps, and they would certainly welcome fresh faces to their workforce.
No one likes the current situation — not the organizers, the vendors, the musicians, the workers, the artists and, particularly, the people who annually attend these events. Better days and normal times will come; the decisions made between now and then may not always be popular, but they must be well thought out by keeping what’s best for everyone as a top goal.
kmh
