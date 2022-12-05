The Air Force and Northrop Grumman recently unveiled the brand-new B-21 Raider, a sixth-generation aircraft and the future backbone of the Air Force’s bomber fleet. When this cutting-edge aircraft enters service, South Dakota’s own Ellsworth Air Force Base will be the B-21 mission’s first home base. The Raider is an incredible feat of engineering, and its unveiling is an exciting moment both for the future of the Air Force and for South Dakota’s continued role in our national security.

As Ellsworth prepares for its new chapter as the “Home of the Raider,” it’s hard to believe that its future was uncertain not long ago. Shortly after I was elected to the U.S. Senate, Ellsworth was slated for closure by the Department of Defense, and one of my first priorities as a senator became keeping Ellsworth open. Statistically, our odds of success were not high, but thanks to an all-hands effort from state and community leaders, we got Ellsworth removed from the closure list.

