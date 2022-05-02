BY SEN. ART RUSCH
R-District 17 (Vermillion)
Although I am not running for election again, since I am term limited, my duties as a state senator are far from being over. This session of the legislature has been unique in that in addition to our regular session, we have had two special sessions.
The first special session, which was held on Nov. 8, 2021, was for the purpose of redistricting the legislative districts. The second special session was called to consider the impeachment of the Attorney General. The second special session started on Nov. 9, 2021, but the Senate took no action then as we had to wait until the House decided on whether to impeach the attorney general. Under our constitution, the Senate takes action on an impeachment only if a majority of the House members vote to impeach.
Finally on April 12, 2022, the House voted to impeach the attorney general by a vote of 36-30, so there were four members missing. Although one might think that if a member is missing their vote doesn’t count, actually, if a legislator is absent that is the same as a “no” vote since an impeachment resolution requires 36 votes to pass.
The House Resolution of Impeachment (House Resolution 7002) called for the Attorney General’s impeachment on two grounds:
1) Crimes Causing the Death of Joseph Boever, specifically;
On the evening of Sept. 12, 2020, Attorney General Ravnsborg failed to operate his vehicle within its proper lane, crossed outside such lane, diverted his attention from the road, and struck pedestrian and Highmore, South Dakota, resident Joseph Boever; Joseph Boever died immediately from the collision; and Attorney General Ravnsborg pleaded no contest and was found guilty of two separate crimes, including illegal lane change, the crime that caused the death of Joseph Boever.
In addition the House also called for his impeachment on the grounds of
2) Malfeasance in Office Following the Death of Joseph Boever, specifically;
Immediately following the collision, Attorney General Ravnsborg identified himself by his official title and made a direct misrepresentation to the dispatch officer, misleading first responders as to the crime he had just committed; During the investigation, Attorney General Ravnsborg made numerous misrepresentations and misstatements of fact to law enforcement and to the public regarding his conduct surrounding his criminal acts; and Attorney General Ravnsborg used assets of the Office of the Attorney General to benefit himself personally with respect to the investigation into his criminal activity.
The Senate has scheduled a trial of those two charges for June 21-22, 2022. This is neither a civil trial nor a criminal trial so none of the usual rules for court proceedings apply.
The Senate met in Pierre on April 26 and determined the rules to be followed in that trial. During the trial, the prosecution and the defense will each be allowed one hour to make an opening statement. Each side will then be allowed four hours to present their evidence and each side will be allowed one hour to make a closing statement. In addition, the attorney general will be allowed an unlimited amount of time to personally testify and answer questions if he chooses to do so.
The South Dakota Constitution requires that the lieutenant governor preside over an impeachment trial. However, since he is not a lawyer and has no experience in presiding over a trial, he has engaged former Lt. Gov. Matt Michels to be present and assist him in conducting the trial.
