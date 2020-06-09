It was national news a few weeks ago when it was announced that the University of Notre Dame was revamping its fall academic schedule so that classes would end before Thanksgiving. At the time, it felt like a startling approach to coping with the COVID-19 pandemic and the possible second wave that many medical researchers believe could take place sometime the fall.
But, like a few other things we’ve encountered since this pandemic began, that “startling” action is now being embraced as part of the logic of the “new normal.”
That’s what came to mind Monday when Mount Marty College (MMC) announced it was revamping its fall semester schedule so that it, too, could finish classes in late November. Yankton’s soon-to-be university unveiled its plan to start fall classes one week early — on Aug. 24 — and end classes Nov. 24, which is the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.
This mostly mirrors the plan announced two weeks ago by the South Dakota Board of Regents in regard to the state’s public universities. (Two notable differences are that MMC, unlike the state schools, will hold classes on Labor Day, Native American Day and Veteran’s Day, and will have its final exams completed before Thanksgiving, instead of administering them online in early December.)
These moves stand as a reminder that the COVID-19 threat in our lives is far from over, no matter how tempted we are to believe that perhaps we have escaped the worst of it.
Several colleges and universities are recognizing that fact. So, after these schools were compelled to suddenly suspend on-campus classes this spring when the outbreak hit and had to quickly figure out a plan for the rest of the semester, they are now taking a proactive approach to whatever looms.
The precautionary logic is sound.
With the threat of a potential second COVID-19 wave hanging over our heads — this is typically what happens in these outbreaks — the thinking is to get the semester work done before the wave would be likely to hit. Also, ending classes prior to Thanksgiving greatly reduces the risk of students carrying the virus to other areas in their holiday travels, or bringing the virus back to their campuses after the holiday.
Meanwhile, as the students enjoy a very long Christmas/New Year’s break, school employees will be able to thoroughly clean campus facilities to prepare for next spring’s semester (which, hopefully, will have a more traditional look to it).
As we said, what once seemed like a startling idea now comes off as being quite practical.
Of course, we all wish this was unnecessary, but in the meantime, moves like these are going to be a reflection of the lessons learned and the practical approaches being deployed to promote student and employee safety. It’s part of the fight for better health. And it’s quite sensible.
kmh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.