Week 8 saw various spending bills in the Senate.
HB 1127 appropriated $5 million to provide grants to volunteer fire departments. The grants may be used for purchasing individual firefighter safety equipment. Most of South Dakota is served by volunteer fire departments and firefighters need to be protected when performing their duties. Funding shortfalls have resulted from fewer fundraising events due to the pandemic. HB 1127 passed the Senate, 33 to 2; I voted in favor.
SB 59 funds grants to support career and technical education (CTE) infrastructure projects to school districts. CTE is important to filling workforce needs. SB 59 has the support of school groups as well as a couple of business groups. SB 59 passed the Senate, 27 to 7; I voted in favor.
Some of the other spending bills that passed the Senate include improvements to the buildings and grounds of the State Capitol, funds for water projects, projects on college campuses and the Sanford Underground Research Center.
HB 1209 revised provisions regarding industrial hemp. South Dakota has legalized industrial hemp but there are still some policies in place that make utilizing its full potential difficult. HB 1209 is a good open for business bill that is helpful to the hemp industry; I voted in favor. HB 1209 passed the Senate, 18 to 16.
One week remains in this legislative session. The Legislature will determine the budget and how much is spent on education, health care and state employees. Several tax cut proposals are still pending.
