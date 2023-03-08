Week 8 saw various spending bills in the Senate.

HB 1127 appropriated $5 million to provide grants to volunteer fire departments. The grants may be used for purchasing individual firefighter safety equipment. Most of South Dakota is served by volunteer fire departments and firefighters need to be protected when performing their duties. Funding shortfalls have resulted from fewer fundraising events due to the pandemic. HB 1127 passed the Senate, 33 to 2; I voted in favor.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.