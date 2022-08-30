Perhaps it’s too hyperbolic to call the brief closure of the Meridian Bridge over the weekend as a shot across Yankton’s bow regarding the future of the structure.
Instead, let’s look at it as a good jumping-off point on a topic that is going to gradually grow in importance in the years to come.
City officials announced on social media early Sunday night that the bridge was being closed to pedestrian traffic after “strange noises” were heard at or near the bridge, according to an article in Tuesday’s Press & Dakotan.
After an inspection by city staff found no problems, the bridge was reopened Monday morning. While officials weren’t sure what was causing the noises reported by residents, it was theorized that it may have been due to joint expansion and contraction caused by the weather.
Nevertheless, the episode did get some people thinking about a bigger issue regarding the bridge’s future.
When the Meridian Bridge was converted to a pedestrian structure and opened in 2011, the working operation was that it had a 25-year life span. Unbelievably, we’re already creeping up on the halfway point of that time frame.
As such, this wouldn’t be the worst time to begin thinking long term about how the city will fund the continued inspection and maintenance on the bridge — which is nearing its 100th anniversary — in the years and decades ahead.
“The City Commission has expressed interest in working with the community to identify a revenue source that can be used to inspect, repair and maintain the bridge in the future,” City Manager Amy Leon and Public Works Director Adam Haberman told the Press & Dakotan in a joint email Monday. The statement was prompted, in part, by some social media speculation about the bridge closure and whether the city was looking at getting raze of the structure.
For the record, we have never seen any indication that city officials want to demolish the historic bridge, which has long been Yankton’s most identifiable landmark and has now settled into a second life as a popular attraction for walkers and bicyclists, and it has become a focal point for the resurgence of the downtown area.
Leon and Haberman confirmed this in their email. “There are no plans to close or take down the bridge,” they said. “The plan now is to educate the public about the history and importance of the bridge and to celebrate what it has meant to our community over the last 100 years.”
With that, planning really should begin soon on just how Yankton can maintain this bridge. It’s not a pressing issue right now, mind you, but it’s one city officials and residents know is coming, so it’s not a bad time to begin laying that groundwork.
Part of that process, by the way, should be planning a centennial commemoration of the bridge for October 2024. Not only would it be a great way to celebrate the historic structure, but it would also be a good time to announce a general blueprint on how the maintenance of the bridge can continue.
This weekend’s brief closure was merely precautionary, but in practical terms, it was also a reminder of the work that is looming ahead.
