In a way, COVID-19 has consumed my life.
At the Press & Dakotan, we deal with it all the time, from sifting through the daily statistics from two different states that post their numbers in their own particular ways, to trying to stay ahead of the tidal wave of obituaries that deluged us in November and December. It impacts practically everything we do at any given moment.
Meanwhile, I think about the virus whenever I put on a mask and even when I forget I’m wearing a mask. I think about it when I go to a store and see most everybody masked up or when I pop in at a convenience store and see nobody bothering with it at all.
Those are my days.
Most nights, I dream about COVID-19 …
And with that, I want to take a moment to discuss this week in pandemic America.
On Wednesday, we officially met the new boss, hoping he won’t be the same as the old boss in terms of dealing with the coronavirus.
That’s because, on Tuesday, America officially recorded its 400,000th COVID-related death. (As I put the final touches on this, it’s up to 409,000.) After doing some research, it appears that, prior to this week, the last time the outgoing president mentioned COVID-19 publicly (and not in a tweet, back when he could still do that) was on Dec. 8. Since then, approximately 119,000 Americans have died. The now-former president was apparently preoccupied.
Wednesday, the day the new president came in with the vow to “move heaven and earth” to deal with this plague, also marked the one-year anniversary of the first travel-related COVID-19 case being recorded in this U.S. And it saw the highest single day yet of American COVID-related deaths with 4,131 fatalities.
If you’d told me one year ago today that 400,000 Americans (and counting) would die from the virus that had just been reported in our country, I probably would have spiraled into a major, prolonged anxiety attack and all the nervous worry that comes with it.
Now, I just deal with a daily blizzard of numbers while figuring out how we’re going to cope with this “new normal.” And I night, I sleep and dream.
With a new president comes, it’s been promised, a new approach to dealing with this plague. We’re aiming to ramp up vaccinations, even as new variants are materializing that may eventually challenge the efficacy of the vaccines we’re trying to distribute. We’re hearing vows to make this overall process run better while also getting warnings that things will likely get worse.
But there IS promise, at least. After a year of this, anything we can cling to feels like a lifeline of hope.
However, I’ve come to realize that whatever the new administration does can only go so far unless Americans themselves buy into the protocols that have been preached at us all these months.
Alas, that won’t be easy.
It won’t be easy to convince people now who have long refused to wear masks that they need to wear them to protect themselves, to protect others and to get this disaster under control.
It won’t be easy to promote social distancing among those who’ve ignored this advice from the outset.
It probably won’t be easy to compel everyone to get vaccinated.
It won’t be easy, after all this wasted time, to get the skeptics to see that this isn’t just the flu or some kind of hoax.
That’s what’s so discouraging this week, given the wreckage of a year spent.
Nevertheless, it’s really up to us to make all this work and reach what feels like an elusive goal.
It’s up to us to fight this fight and not surrender in the ironic guise of “freedom.”
Otherwise, we’ll be back here a year from now — well, a lot of us will, but some of us may not — looking back on all the things we refused to do, for any number of reasons, that could have changed this story. We’ll lament and, I fear, we’ll mourn.
It’s up to us. It always has been. And it’s time to embrace that fact like your life, and the lives of others you know and/or love, really depend on it.
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.