The blunt realities of global inflationary issues hit home for the Yankton County Commission last week when it confronted the submitted bids for the proposed Stone Church Bridge project.

The cost estimate was set last year at $4.2 million, but the lowest of the three bids came in at $8.7 million, or about 107% over projection. The other two bids came in at $10.5 million and $12.3 million.

