The blunt realities of global inflationary issues hit home for the Yankton County Commission last week when it confronted the submitted bids for the proposed Stone Church Bridge project.
The cost estimate was set last year at $4.2 million, but the lowest of the three bids came in at $8.7 million, or about 107% over projection. The other two bids came in at $10.5 million and $12.3 million.
The cost has risen dramatically since last year’s estimate because “we’ve had some major increases in materials, concrete, steel, wages — and just everything,” Yankton County Highway Superintendent Mike Sedlacek told the commission.
That puts a crimp in the county’s planning. The low bid of $8.7 million is “almost the entire country budget for the year,” Commissioner Dan Klimisch noted.
It also represents a problem because the Stone Church Bridge project could be viewed as the first domino in a series of projects to replace aging county bridges over the James River. Preliminary assessments are already planned for Johnson’s Bridge west of Volin.
The Stone Church Bridge south of Menno remains the top priority, but right now, it’s temporarily stuck in a waiting game.
During last week’s meeting, Sedlacek recommended that all bids be rejected while more money is sought to make up the difference caused by the high bids.
“My suggestion as of right now is, we reject all bids and reapply (for more state funds) in January,” he said. “If we don’t have good results this coming spring on being awarded more, we always have the option that we can apply for this new federal grant that just came out this year in June.”
The commissioners agreed to pursue this course.
However, this runs the risk of confronting even higher prices for the needed material in the future, which is always a chance one takes on waiting. With many such projects looking to commence across the country because of the infrastructure bill passed earlier this year, cost pressures may increase or dissipate more slowly than they may have otherwise.
There’s also a possibility that inflation will begin easing as supply chain issues are unknotted, thus lowering the costs of material. This is likely at some point, but when that might happen remains an open-ended question.
Meanwhile, the issues that have compelled the county to look at replacing these aging bridges aren’t going away and maintaining their functionality will also come at a cost.
So, the county must play a waiting game while it looks for more money (or a better pricing level) to pursue this project. It’s the most practical course of action to take at this moment.
