In 2019, I introduced and prioritized LB243, which created the Healthy Soils Task Force.
LB243 was passed by the Legislature on a 43-0 vote. A 17-member Healthy Soils Task Force was formed, which met during the last few months of 2019 and all of 2020. The task force was charged with developing a comprehensive healthy soils initiative for the State of Nebraska. The final report from the task force was submitted to Gov. Ricketts and the Agriculture Committee on Dec. 31, 2020. A link to the final report entitled “Soil Health for Nebraska Wealth” can be found on the Nebraska Department of Agriculture’s website when searching for the Healthy Soils Task Force or at: https://nda.nebraska.gov/healthysoils/HSTF_FinalReport.pdf.
This year, I introduced Legislative Resolution 5 because I felt the Nebraska Legislature should formally accept the Healthy Soils report, findings and recommendations. This would reiterate the message that the Legislature supports soil health and wants to see accelerated action to protect and enhance our soils, building on the soil health programs already in existence. Soil affects the food we eat, the water we drink and the air we breathe. The report encourages implementation through a voluntary grassroots effort. This was my intent from the beginning and I made it known that I was against mandates at every step of the process. Furthermore, LR5 encourages the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Natural Resources, and other state agencies to assist in these efforts. The public hearing on LR 5 was held before the Agriculture Committee this past week. Several testifiers spoke as proponents, no one opposed the resolution, and one person testified in a neutral capacity.
Jeff Steffen of Crofton and Lisa Lunz of Wakefield served on the Healthy Soils Task Force with me, representing the Natural Resource Districts and production agriculture respectively. I want to thank them for the countless hours that they devoted to this cause. The task force drew upon best practices in other states and from expertise in Nebraska. They held 25 listening sessions involving 31 groups. This input was incorporated into the final report, along with 28 letters of support.
This past week, the Revenue Committee held a public hearing on LR11, which is a proposed constitutional amendment that would replace the income tax, the sales tax, the property tax and the inheritance tax with a consumption tax. An accompanying bill, LB133, would spell out how to enact the consumption tax. Under the consumption tax proposal, taxable property and services would be taxed at a rate of 10.64%. The sale of land, the purchase of fuel, the purchase of taxable property or services for business, investment or educational purposes and the purchase of used property would be exempt from the consumption tax. Qualifying families would receive a monthly consumption tax allowance based on the federal poverty rate. Although it sounds like a worthy proposal for further study, I think it is unlikely that the proposal will pass in the Legislature, as no other state has this type of tax system.
Broadening the sales tax base was also discussed by the Revenue Committee during the first week of February. Currently, all goods are taxed unless specifically exempted by statute, while services are exempt from the sales tax unless specifically taxed. Under LB422, introduced by Albion Sen. Tom Briese, all services, except for business inputs, would be presumed taxable. This would allow the tax rate to be lowered from 5.5% to 5%. Although I think this proposal has merit, there is a great deal of opposition to it, as it would tax such things as medical care, automotive repair, haircuts, and dry cleaning.
Again I encourage you to contact me with your thoughts and opinions on the legislation before us. I can be reached at tgragert@leg.ne.gov. My mailing address is District #40, P.O. Box 94604, State Capitol, Lincoln, NE 68509 and my telephone number is (402) 471-2801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.