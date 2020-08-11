The City of Yankton received some unlikely news last Friday (or “A July Surprise,” as last Saturday’s Press & Dakotan headline put it) when the monthly revenue report came in.
Not only did the city defy the pandemic-diminished expectations and put together a 2.04% increase in last month’s revenue compared to July 2019 (which itself was also a big month for the city) but it also produced more than $1 million in revenue for the first time ever.
Not only did this happen amid a COVID-19 pandemic that has generally crippled the economy, it also occurred as the agricultural economy continues to struggle.
So, how did this happen?
There apparently were numerous factors at play.
Yankton’s Bed, Board and Booze (BBB) tax revenue was down again in July, but the 1.4% decrease over July 2019 was a far cry from the double-digit drops in April, May and June of this year. So, there was some serious rebounding there.
It was reported several weeks ago that while Yankton’s building permits are down this year as opposed to 2019, they are still holding their own, given the lack of major projects recently announced. In fact, July’s permit report, issued Monday, showed the city about 6.5% ahead of July 2019’s numbers. (Still, total valuations for 2020 remain about $8 million behind the 2019 pace.)
Also, a Press & Dakotan story last week reported that visitor numbers at the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area are again robust — in this case, probably DUE TO the pandemic, since camping allows both escape and distancing.
In fact, the impact of the pandemic on people’s habits may also be a factor in what’s happening with Yankton’s revenue picture.
We’ve encountered some anecdotal evidence lately that suggests local shopping is generally ticking upward, with a couple of local business owners mentioning that sales have been stronger than expected this summer, particularly in the wake of the early days of the COVID-19 drama. This may indicate that local consumers are bypassing trips to Sioux Falls, Sioux City or Omaha and doing more shopping here, where the atmosphere is more familiar. We’ve also heard accounts that some businesses are seeing greater numbers of people from the lake area, which, if true, may represent a breakthrough of sorts for the local economy: There have been efforts made for years to figure out ways to draw more lake visitors to town.
Of course, the real test for the city’s revenue may be yet to come.
The monthly revenue reports generally run from the middle of one month to the middle of the next month, so the July report covers roughly mid-June to mid-July. During that time, there were several softball tournaments in town, as well as the Fox Run Pro-Am. Also, there was probably an urge to get out and about after feeling bottled up and locked down through much of the spring.
The real test will come in a couple of months, as the report reflects the lack of a Riverboat Days festival and the associated draws that come with it, as well as the loss of the Rock ’N’ Rumble event, as well as other activities that have been scuttled.
July’s revenue report was good news for Yankton. It may not run that way every month during the pandemic, but it does suggest there is some economic strength here nevertheless.
kmh
