“Take your time, what’s your hurry?
“Life’s a-waitin’ just around the bend …”
— “Think Like a River” by Barry Hertz
Piece by piece and memory by memory, I lost my cousin Barry about a month ago.
He’d been battling the early onset of Alzheimer’s, a ruthless disease that gradually robs you of who and what you are. The thing finally won out, both cruelly and mercifully, for the end was a somber relief for those who loved him and cared for him.
While Barry and I both hailed from Menno, there was a distance between us. He was 10 years older than me, and many decades ago, he moved to Canada. I often saw him when he visited, and I last spoke to him about six years ago. But we were far-flung branches sprouting from our spread-out family tree.
And yet, he seemed to speak to me practically every day.
Barry was a teacher by trade, but he was also a wonderful musician.
In 2000, he put out an album of acoustic music, titled “Sure Cure,” which was a collection of mostly original tunes that often felt like intimate discussions about growing up in South Dakota and forging bonds of companionship. Rivers were a restlessly flowing metaphor in his lyrics; in these songs, he made a number of direct references to the James River (along whose banks we both grew up at different times), almost like a longing. The album also flashed some humor with the song “You Ain’t from Dakota,” which was a good-natured ribbing of those who perhaps didn’t understand the experience of growing up here. (“You ain’t from Dakota, but I like you just the same,” he sang, which is practically about as South Dakota as it gets.) But his outdoor spirit surfaced, too: The album’s final track, “Creation’s Dawn (Ode to John Muir),” was also included on a Sierra Club tribute CD to Muir, the famed author and environmentalist known as the “Father of the National Parks.” Barry performed his songs with his warm, gentle voice and delicate guitar work. (As a side note, Barry later made another album, “A Cowboy’s Prayer,” that set the words of Badger Clark, South Dakota’s first poet laureate, to music.)
Upon its release, “Sure Cure” generated some airplay on South Dakota Public Broadcasting, which wasn’t too bad for a project recorded in Alberta.
But it meant something a little more to me.
I first heard the CD during a dark interval in my life. I don’t really know why that was so, but when you battle depression, which I have, there doesn’t have to be a clearly defined reason. And quite often, there just isn’t. You simply know when you’re there — it consumes you — and you ache to find any flickers of light that can help you through it.
As it happened, Barry’s CD became one of my flickers. Every time I listened to it, an estranged feeling of peace returned to me. I could literally feel myself relax and pull away from the shadows.
Other music has affected me that way at other times, but Barry’s album offered something more. His songs spoke of things and places we both experienced, so his lyrics helped to anchor me, even fortify me, amid a storm of self-doubt. And his voice was familiar and reassuring and safe.
It was what I needed just then.
A few months later, I emailed Barry and complimented him on his CD, telling him that it had a very “centering” effect on me. I didn’t elaborate, I couldn’t, but he seemed to understand and appreciated my words. So, that worked both ways, I guess.
I think about this now not simply because he’s gone or because today would have been his birthday. Instead, I also realize that I had the great fortune of being able to tell him what his music meant to me.
And right now, that feels like a blessing.
When someone you know faces the lonely twilight of Alzheimer’s, you’re left with dwindling moments to convey those things that you really want to say to them. Despite what the lyric at the top of this piece says, life isn’t always waiting around the next bend. Time is the thing that’s in a hurry, and it’s often sailing away faster than you realize.
And that’s the only lesson I can offer you here as I think about my cousin and his voyage on a different river. Sometimes, when you want to speak from your heart, now is all that matters.
