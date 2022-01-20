We have an edge at our disposal these days, which have been quite stressful for a variety of reasons.
There’s a handy momentary distraction to be found out at Gavins Point Dam, where an abundant number of bald eagles have been putting on an impressive show this winter.
This has been one of the nice local stories recently. Eagles sitting in the trees overlooking the tailwater below the dam is a familiar sight, but this year, with the Missouri River running low because of the recent drought conditions across the upper basin, these large raptors have been flocking (literally) to the dam to do some fishing in the unfrozen, constantly moving river.
When I’m out there, I sometimes shoot photos because it’s just too tempting not to. Other times, I just stand there and watch the eagles as they gracefully glide above the water or come in for a landing on one of the trees below the Corps’ welcome center. It’s always impressive, as well as peacefully diverting.
I’m never alone, either. There are always other vehicles parked along either side of the river as people turn out to watch the eagles — which range in ages and sizes, with many of them not yet completely turned to their familiar “bald” colors — do their thing.
The birds are more plentiful some days than others (they may possibly congregate more on colder days, but that could be because it often seems so bitterly cold when I get out there), but whenever I’m there, I’m struck by the fact that, at any given instant, I’m looking at far more eagles right then than I saw throughout the entirety of my youth.
As I’ve written before, eagles were once a painfully rare sight in the wild. I saw perhaps a couple throughout my childhood, and only from a long, frustrating distance.
Bald eagles were once on the flyway to extinction, having dwindled from hundreds of thousands in the early 18th century to just over 400 nesting pairs estimated in the 1950s. The bird was protected through various pieces of legislation before being officially placed on the endangered list in 1967. The raptors rebounded, thanks in part to the banning of the pesticide DDT in 1972. A 2018 survey estimated about 24,000 eagles in the world, nowhere near what it was centuries ago but trending in a far better direction.
These days, if you hang out by the dam long enough, the eagles tend to stop paying attention to your presence and fly through your general vicinity, which would have been unthinkable when I was a kid.
(I wonder if this is something specific to places like Yankton, where the open water puts eagles in such close proximity to people that the birds get used to the human presence. It can lead to some odd inconsistencies: A few years ago, construction had to be halted briefly on a new water collection facility at Paddle Wheel Point because an eagle nest was found across the river, more than a quarter-mile away. And yet, there’s also a nest literally overhanging the small beach near Midway out at Lewis & Clark Lake, and the presence of people, Jet Skis, music and general summertime fun hasn’t seemed to bother the birds at all.)
So, what we’re witnessing by the dam is a genuine triumph, the product of a successful effort to reverse a sad fate.
But there’s something else out there that I find attractive these days.
In a way, that area feels like a neutral zone or a shelter from all the metaphorical storms of the world.
When you go out to watch those eagles, there is no COVID or debates over vaccines and masks. There are no political divisions. There are no grudges or animosities. There’s nothing that’s so pressing or demanding of your time that you can’t spare even a few moments to witness these birds and find some sense of tranquility in your weary mind.
It’s an oasis. It’s a blessing.
And it’s ours, an experience we can all share as we share this time and that space with these amazing creatures in our midst.
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.