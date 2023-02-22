This week saw the Legislature resume floor debate and consider several gubernatorial appointments and reappointments. The following people were confirmed this week: Jim Macy as Director of the Department of Environment and Energy, John Bolduc as the Superintendent of the State Patrol, John Hilgert as director of the Department of Veterans Affairs, Jason Jackson as Director of the Department of Administrative Services, and Sherry Vinton as Director of the Department of Agriculture.

Additionally, I received notice that one of my bills, LB 765, will be heard before the Health and Human Services Committee on Feb. 22. This bill would clean up and clarify language and make changes to how the State Trauma Advisory Board and Department of Health and Human Services deals with state trauma rules and the four trauma care regions. The principal portion of the bill addresses the regional trauma advisory boards. Members of the State Trauma Board brought to my attention that these regional boards are largely redundant, and they feel many of the duties and powers could be consolidated at the state level and replaced with regional committees. Their thought is that there could be greater voluntary participation and flexibility with a committee type system when compared to the current board system.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.