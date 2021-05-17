Last week’s news that Yankton’s sales tax revenue for April was up more than 17% from the same month last year says a lot about many things.
It must also be kept in perspective, but perhaps not in the way you might immediately think.
The latest report was impressive but not unexpected. With the pandemic appearing (hopefully) to be waning, with stimulus money circulating and doing what it was intended to do and with a lot of pent-up demand blossoming among consumers, a hefty rise was not surprising and certainly serves as a springboard for better things to come during the summer months and the tourism season.
Notably, the fact that Yankton’s 17.76% increase put it only in the middle of the pack in terms of revenue increases seen in the state’s biggest communities tells you emphatically that business is rebounding everywhere. It’s very good to see.
One might be tempted to dismiss last month’s glowing report as a mirage, since it draws a comparison to April 2020 and the first month of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact. However, it’s easy to forget now — because, let’s face it, it’s been a long 12-plus months — that the April 2020 report came in as a big surprise: Instead of seeing revenues tumble, they instead went up a respectable (and, at the time, shocking) 2% from April 2019, in part because more people were buying locally instead of going out of town, and also because April 2020 (which actually covered the last part of March and the first half of April) saw a lot of people stocking up on goods in the face of all the pandemic unknowns. So, that fact adds a little more muscle to last week’s report.
Indeed, Yankton’s sales tax revenues held up pretty strongly through much of the spring and summer — including producing the city’s first-ever $1 million month last July — until it started wilting somewhat in the fall. Again, local consumers staying home to do their shopping helped in maintaining those numbers.
Another factor to remember is that the Yankton area enjoyed a surprising record year in tourism in 2020, and in this case, the region was an outlier compared to the rest of the state. While South Dakota tourism revenues dropped about 14% last year, the Lewis & Clark Lake region boomed, with camping and local recreation providing the perfect escape from pandemic pressures. (Of course, this sets up a formidable task to match that performance this year, but never bet against the power of lake tourism to meet such challenges.)
So, Yankton’s April sales tax report should certainly be kept in perspective, but it works several ways. While stimulus money is no doubt helping to prime the pump, consumer demand is also starting to fire on all cylinders and businesses are starting to benefit. That should only (and hopefully) escalate as the area sails into the summer season.
kmh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.