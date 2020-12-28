The end is in sight for this long, burdensome year that has challenged each of us on so many levels.
As part of our year-end review, the Press & Dakotan on Saturday published a timeline that detailed the region’s seemingly interminable journey through the COVID-19 pandemic so far. It presented a road map of where we’ve been, and it may offer some clues regarding what may lie ahead.
Three things jumped out.
First, the timeline reminded us just how much happened during March and April. The COVID-19 threat moved with breathtaking speed throughout our everyday lives, particularly in the middle of March when life was instantly derailed. Things that seemed incredibly unlikely to contemplate — schools closing down for the remainder of the semester, countless events being canceled, businesses facing lockdowns — became facts of life, and we were forced to adjust and readjust quickly to them.
Second, we can now see how hard we were hit with what may be viewed as the second wave that crashed across the Midwest this fall. For South Dakota, the worst of it appeared to arrive in mid-November, and COVID-related deaths also escalated through most of the month on into the first half of December. (November was South Dakota’s biggest month for COVID-19 deaths.) The trend in new infections began falling in both South Dakota and Nebraska in December, suggesting the autumn surge may be receding.
Finally, the timeline ended on an optimistic note, with the first injections of the Moderna COVID vaccine being administered in Yankton. (Since the last entry, the number of vaccinations in area counties has been accelerating.) This leaves us with a lot of hope as we enter the New Year.
However, the current downturn in cases across the region stands in stark contrast with what’s happening now in other parts of the country. The U.S. is seeing a surge in new infections and deaths that equals or surpasses the initial wave that swept the East and West Coasts at the beginning of the pandemic.
Also, there is considerable concern about new mutated COVID strains being found in Great Britain and Africa. These strains are even more infectious, though currently not believed to be any more deadly. Reports on how well the new vaccines work against these strains have ranged so far from hopeful to uncertain.
All this suggests that while this region is emerging from the fall surge, there may be more challenges ahead as the vaccines gradually roll out and until we finally get a handle on a coronavirus that has dominated our lives for months. The story of the COVID-19 pandemic remains far from complete.
kmh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.