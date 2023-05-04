By whatever powers are vested in me (which admittedly aren’t much), I today declare winter to be over.
That proclamation is based on an almost-sure thing. It’s the first week of May, after all, and we’re just past the cross-quarter day of spring and are now closer to the first day of summer than the last day of winter. So, winter’s overdue demise seems reasonable at this point. And if it DOES somehow snow after this, I can simply blame it on the “stupid weather.” So, this is a win-win.
And yet, the winter we’ve just experienced has not been — or, in a hopeful past tense, was never — a thing to be trusted. It always had more to throw at us and often did.
But I do have some slight power in this matter. Twice a year, I contact the service that does the Press & Dakotan’s daily page 2 weather graphic to switch from our winter mode (which tracks snowfall statistics) to our summer mode (which, obviously, doesn’t) and vice versa. Changing from summer to winter is easy, for it happens when October arrives and just before the first recorded snow date of Oct. 10. But the switch from winter to summer is trickier because it often depends on how spring is going — in other words, it comes down to when I think we’re finally in the clear from any more snow. Some years, that’s evident by mid-April, but in other years, even the arrival of May is no guarantee. At least twice in the last dozen years, we’ve had measurable snow on May 1. Since our latest snowfall record falls on May 15, I sometimes wait things out.
This year, fittingly, winter’s endgame has been anything but clear. We had two days of record-setting 90-degree heat three weeks ago, and we’ve had a couple of days with snow showers since. That’s not exactly what one might call a pattern.
Nevertheless, the forecasts and the calendar make me reasonably certain we can now hammer a stake in the heart of our long, cold, trying winter — a season that impacted everything but ultimately changed nothing.
We can now celebrate the season’s demise. No more 12-inch snowfalls. No more white-outs. No more waves of winter weather advisories and event cancellations. No more shoveling. No more creeping into intersections with your vehicle while you peek around snow piles inconveniently blocking your view. No more trudging along snowy roads and plowing through finger drifts.
This winter piled it on deep, particularly in January when Yankton was buried by record snowfall and a lot of precipitation.
In fact, the winter surely didn’t lack for moisture, as the more than five feet of snow we received since November would attest. Yankton has been running ahead of normal for precipitation since the Jan. 3 storm; at one point, we were more than 2½ inches ahead of normal, running up that score during the driest time of the year. For a time, that was a great consolation coming off a multi-year drought. It seemed this area was back in the storm track that had drifted all around us the last couple of years, and we were finally going to get our share of moisture again. While the heavy snow wasn’t seen as a cure-all, it was appreciated as at least being a start.
But as we inched toward spring, life here began reverting to something frustratingly familiar. The storms started moving around us again, taking the moisture elsewhere. April’s precipitation was far short of what we usually get and what we really needed. Our world mostly dried up again.
Thus, the winter that left us buried with snowy memories has melted away in more ways than one. The snow is gone, but so is the moisture. We’re right back to the dusty days of last fall, before even a flake of snow dotted this brown, thirsty landscape.
As I write this, there’s a chance of rain through the coming weekend, but we’ve been down that teasing road too many times. Assuming my pessimism bears out and we get very little rain from this latest opportunity, Yankton will, in the next couple days, unofficially fall behind normal in its annual precipitation for the year. Back in January, when the snow and misery were piled up everywhere, who would have thought that we would reach this point so soon?
Our late, unlamented winter was one for the record books, and good riddance to it. But it has left us in the same predicament we were in last October. Now we again look to the skies for some sign of change, and sometimes, hope against all hope that a little rain will come our way.
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.