The failure of South Dakota lawmakers to override Gov. Kristi Noem’s veto of an interstate commerce bill last week may have been a sign of fear, according to a state Chamber of Commerce official, but it also may have been an indication of a lack of urgency and understanding of an issue that will become more pressing during next year’s legislative session.
Last week, Dave Owen, president of the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was in Yankton to review what had happened in the 2023 legislative session. That also included assessing the votes that had been sustained in Pierre just three days before.
One of those vetoes killed House Bill, 1193, which would have revised the Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) regulating finance and trade. The bill has been endorsed nationally, and states have been working to align themselves with the new policy. It’s a situation that comes up from time to time and usually passes with few problems.
The bill was targeted for defeat by some conservative lawmakers because they believed “the measure would create government overreach and invade personal freedoms and privacy,” the Press & Dakotan reported. These included cryptocurrency issues and worries that it would allow the federal government to create its own digital currency.
“At the last minute, concerns came up over cryptocurrency and whether bitcoin is or isn’t money or whether government should begin to create a (system) that recognizes electronic transfer of money,” Owen said. “The Uniform Commercial Code is an agreement that all states adopt that regulates how these exchanges are made. I think the opponents managed to confuse the commercial code with monetary policy.”
The end result, Owen believed, was the stirring up of fear among lawmakers.
“(HB 1193) got 49 votes in the House, and then (on Veto Day), it got 30 and it needed 47 to override,” he said.
“Facts can rarely conquer fear. Given the fact there is time (until next year) and the governor decided to oppose it, we couldn’t get it past her (veto) and the fear that was struck up by the opponents — led by your representative (Julie Auch), by the way.”
At one point, Owen seemed to joke that the issue might pass as an un-debated consent item next winter, but he later added, “… my prediction is this will get studied and looked at next year. It will pass virtually without comment.”
Nevertheless, that leaves financial institutions sitting in limbo regarding the legislation.
“The disadvantage you’ve left the banking industry in, by not adopting it this year, is that they’re going to have less time to make the changes they need to make in their system programming and the ability to function under the new code,” Owen said. “They’ll still have six months, but if we don’t pass it next year, we start a process of falling out of exchanges.”
So, there will still be time to address the situation and align South Dakota with upcoming national policy, and that knowledge may have allowed legislators to pass on it amid political turbulence this winter.
However, the loss of so many votes on this issue — based, perhaps, on fears whipped up by the bill’s opponents — suggests that nothing on the matter can be taken for granted, which could be a real concern next session when the clock will be ticking.
