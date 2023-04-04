The failure of South Dakota lawmakers to override Gov. Kristi Noem’s veto of an interstate commerce bill last week may have been a sign of fear, according to a state Chamber of Commerce official, but it also may have been an indication of a lack of urgency and understanding of an issue that will become more pressing during next year’s legislative session.

Last week, Dave Owen, president of the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was in Yankton to review what had happened in the 2023 legislative session. That also included assessing the votes that had been sustained in Pierre just three days before.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.