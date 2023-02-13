The South Dakota Legislature’s approval of a measure banning some forms of health care for transgender youth puts this session’s stamp on a difficult, emotional subject.
It also represents a concerning trend that this state is cultivating in terms of acceptance of a segment of our population.
The bill, House Bill 1080 (HB 1080), which passed overwhelmingly last week by the state Senate, would prohibit a broad range of surgical and non-surgical gender-affirming treatment for minors. This includes banning the use of puberty blockers, which can also be used for purposes other than gender transition; an amendment to exclude the drug failed.
Gov. Kristi Noem announced she signed the bill Monday.
Proponents of HB 1080 say minors should wait until they are 18 to make such life-changing decisions, which they may regret down the line. They note that minors should instead receive mental health counseling until they reach the appropriate age.
This makes sense, to a degree. Certainly, it seems difficult to imagine that kids under 18 can plot out a path for their entire life at such an age.
However, most of us (which includes, we would guess, almost all the lawmakers who voted for this bill) cannot speak directly to the issues and identity crises these young people, as well as their families, face. While counseling would certainly be beneficial, broadly dictating to these people the best avenue of medical care without putting ourselves in their shoes seems awkward and presumptive.
Also, proponents often give the impression that these kids are making this decision on their own, apparently with their families, counselors and physicians not part of this harrowing process. That is almost certainly not the case.
(And, as a legal aside, it should be noted that similar bills passed in Arkansas and Alabama have been blocked by the courts, according to The Hill newspaper.)
One thing that can be agreed upon is that such a transition is a major decision, no matter what age the person is at.
We’re not sure, however, that it is the state’s place to dictate to these people and their families what the best course of medical action is or isn’t. The legislative bill is a blanket edict that imposes its own views on a very personal, complex situation, which makes this bill an uncomfortable fit in a state that heralds its freedom.
Meanwhile, this measure is also part of a trend of state officials targeting trans people — who make up a very small part of the electorate and therefore likely have little clout — with restrictive legislation.
Last year, the Legislature passed a ban on transgender athletes competing in female sports, which was turned into a high-profile accomplishment that the governor lauded on national television commercials. This was done even though the matter had rarely been an issue here and the state already had a mechanism in place to deal with it.
South Dakota has also attempted a transgender bathroom bill in recent years, but that has yet to make headway.
Now, with the passage of the trans health bill, an underlying (and perhaps unintentional, or perhaps not) message is being sent by South Dakota lawmakers that there are certain types of people who are not wanted or welcome in this state — even if some of these people were born and raised here.
That’s not a good look for us, and it could eventually lead to consequences that will not serve us well in the future.
