Below is the link community members are welcome to check, which I will update at the end of each week. Information will be provided regarding active positive student/staff COVID-19 cases for which we are aware of at the present time in the Yankton School District: http://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/apps/news/article/1282764
FLU VACCINE AND FREE CLINICS
Flu season is approaching. The best way to protect yourself and others is to get the flu vaccine. Getting the flu vaccine is more important than ever in 2020-21 to protect yourself and the people around you from the flu. This will also help reduce the strain on the healthcare systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please get your flu shot as soon as possible.
There are two free flu clinics on Oct. 20 from 4-7 p.m. and again on Oct. 24 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The free flu clinics will be held in the South parking lot of Calvary Baptist Church, 2407 Broadway Avenue in Yankton.
THANK YOU, YANKTON MORNING OPTIMIST CLUB!
On behalf of the entire staff and administration in the Yankton School District we say thank you to the Yankton Morning Optimist Club. Your kind words of encouragement and treats being provided to all staff throughout the school district are very much appreciated.
COMMUNITY REMINDERS
I. Wash Your Hands Often
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
• If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
II. Avoid Close Contact
• Inside your home: Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
— If possible, maintain 6 feet between the person who is sick and other household members.
• Outside your home: Put 6 feet of distance between yourself and people who don’t live in your household.
— Remember that some people without symptoms may be able to spread virus.
• Stay away from large gatherings
III. Cover Your Mouth and Nose With A Mask When Around Others
• You could spread COVID-19 to others even if you do not feel sick.
• The mask is meant to protect other people in case you are infected.
• Everyone should wear a mask in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
• Continue to keep about 6 feet between yourself and others.
IV. Clean and Disinfect
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.
STAY CONNECTED TO YSD
Stay connected with YSD during the 2020-2021 school year! Please join us by downloading the YSD app on Android: http://bit.ly/2p38ugp or iPhone: https://apple.co/35Y84s6. Use the app to access lunch menus, district and school news, Infinite Campus, staff information, calendar events, and even emergency notifications, right from your pocket. Check out the YSD app: https://bit.ly/2R8rxQG. It’s everything Yankton School District in your pocket!
FREE MEALS FOR YSD STUDENTS
It’s official! The U.S. Department of Agriculture extends FREE meals for the entire school year. Which means all students in the Yankton School District will receive a free breakfast and lunch. This includes traditional in-school learners and remote learners.
Remote learners will still need to complete the weekly order form found on the YSD website found on the Child Nutrition page. The pickup dates are Monday and Wednesday. Please refer to the YSD Child Nutrition website https://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/apps/pages/childnutrition for further directions. Please wear masks when picking up the meals.
Students can still bring their own meal, but if they want to purchase a milk they can continue to do so. Only students who take a reimbursable meal will get a free milk.
This is great news for our families; we hope they can benefit from this.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Child Nutrition Department at 605-665-8379 or email Sandi Kramer at skramer@ysd.k12.sd.us.
SCHOOL BOARD MEETINGS
Yankton School District Board Meetings are held on the second Monday of the month beginning at 5 p.m. Due to COVID-19 and the need for additional social distancing the meetings are being held at the Yankton High School Theater.
School board meetings are being live-streamed, as well as being recorded and re-aired on public access channels on our local cable television. The meetings are also archived on the YSD Website http://ysd.k12ksdkus/. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
Henry Ford stated, “Coming together is a beginning. Staying together is a process. Working together is a success.”
Dr. Wayne Kindle is superintendent of the Yankton School District.
