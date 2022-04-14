BY KELLY HERTZ
Amid the daily war dispatches from Ukraine, I keep thinking back to a day a few years ago when a candidate for state office visited the Press & Dakotan. He was an independent, and to me, his views seemed all over the board.
He was also very supportive of President Donald Trump, who had only been in office for a couple years at that point. But Trump wasn’t his top choice for the job.
“I sure wish Putin was our president,” the candidate said with a casual longing, referring to Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
At this point, I had an urge to ask the candidate about Putin’s reputation for murdering or imprisoning his perceived rivals, including journalists. (Several poisonings tied to Putin, a former KGB agent, were in the headlines back then.) However, I held back because 1) that topic wasn’t the point of the meeting; and 2) I’m not sure if I really wanted to know the answer.
My guess is, the candidate’s perspective was built from information sources that portrayed Putin in a much more favorable, robust light and rejected reporting and documentation that the Russian president was, for lack of a more diplomatic label, a tyrant.
‘A DARK BUT INDISPENSABLE ART’
These days, we’re flooded with reports and images emanating from war-torn Ukraine as Russia’s invasion has been met by unexpectedly stiff, well-trained resistance. We see the Ukrainians fighting valiantly against a Russian military machine that has reportedly engaged in indiscriminate slaughter at times.
While my sentiments — as well as much of the world’s — are with the Ukrainians, I also keep reminding myself that not everything can or should be taken at face value.
Wartime propaganda is a dark but indispensable art that’s as ancient as human conflict (and thus, humanity) itself. Every war is a battle for hearts and minds, to sway and control and herd the masses, to bolster morale and to cultivate support and rage. Controlling the message has always been a key component of any wartime strategy on every side.
One minor example that I always think of (among many grander, more egregious examples) occurred in the 1991 Gulf War when the U.S. led a coalition of nations against Iraq after it invaded Kuwait the summer before. A vital weapon in our arsenal was the Patriot anti-missile defense system used to intercept Iraq’s Scud ballistic missiles (which could reach Israel and, we were told, could have potentially been carrying chemical payloads). Throughout that brief conflict, we cheered at reports that the Patriots were regularly swatting the Scuds out of the skies. However, it was later learned that the Patriots weren’t nearly as effective as we were led to believe, taking out only about 50% of those incoming missiles. Nevertheless, the soothing exaggeration (let’s call it that) was precisely what the American public wanted to hear at that moment. I’ve never forgotten that lesson.
Message control has evolved dramatically as technology has broadened its reach the past two centuries. I’ve read various accounts, for instance, of Civil War generals who bitterly complained about the presence of newspaper reporters with telegraph access at battles. This ongoing evolution reached a paradigm shift during the Vietnam War, when things the Pentagon was telling Americans weren’t matching up with what television crews were showing them from the war zones. This helped create a crack in public faith, which reinforced the need for governments to harness the messaging more aggressively.
This is infinitely more difficult now as smartphones on the ground and in the line of fire give us eyes and ears everywhere. We witnessed this a decade ago during the Arab Spring unrest, and we’re seeing it now in Ukraine. Anyone can potentially go viral and speak to the world.
THE IRONY
However, while this technology can poke more light through the dark shroud of war, it can also give more people the power to shape or contort the messages that spring from the battlefields and the bombed-out neighborhoods. Ironically, while we’re now able to witness much more of a war, we’re also more susceptible to potential manipulation.
I strive to keep that in mind every day as I get caught up in what’s happening in Europe.
Meanwhile, I’ve seen accounts that the current perception of all this within Russia, where messaging is easier to control, is far different, more pro-Putin and very anti-NATO. It’s the kind of messaging that the candidate who visited my office a few years back may well have embraced, which is probably why I think of that encounter quite a bit right now.
Of course, who is to say whose eyes are truly open and whose are closed? That is, as ever, the crucial question on the propaganda front, and I’ve learned that the answer sometimes can turn out to reveal that a little of both may apply to everyone.
Today, we live in an age in which reality is up for grabs. Day is night and good is evil — or vice versa, depending on your sources. We see the same old effort to own the message, only now it’s magnified ten-thousandfold by modern technologies and vast, unfettered, around-the-clock reach.
The endless battle for our hearts and minds never changes, and now, it’s practically inescapable.
