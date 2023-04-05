While the mainstream media spotlight has been squarely focused on Donald Trump in recent days amid Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s transparently partisan persecution of the 45th president, fresh revelations about the Biden family’s China ties and a full-fledged House investigation into President Joe Biden’s personal involvement in potentially illegal foreign business dealings suggest that the actual “most corrupt president in history” may well be the current occupant of the White House.

For the better part of three decades, the first name to come to mind when one thought of shady characters in politics was the Clintons — and not without good reason. Between Benghazi, Whitewater, the Clinton Foundation’s long track record of conflicts of interest, quid pro quo deals, Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her tenure as Secretary of State, and of course the Monica Lewinsky saga, Bill and Hillary have no shortage of corrupt activities on their resume.

