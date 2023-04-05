While the mainstream media spotlight has been squarely focused on Donald Trump in recent days amid Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s transparently partisan persecution of the 45th president, fresh revelations about the Biden family’s China ties and a full-fledged House investigation into President Joe Biden’s personal involvement in potentially illegal foreign business dealings suggest that the actual “most corrupt president in history” may well be the current occupant of the White House.
For the better part of three decades, the first name to come to mind when one thought of shady characters in politics was the Clintons — and not without good reason. Between Benghazi, Whitewater, the Clinton Foundation’s long track record of conflicts of interest, quid pro quo deals, Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her tenure as Secretary of State, and of course the Monica Lewinsky saga, Bill and Hillary have no shortage of corrupt activities on their resume.
But although the Bidens have not yet been subjected to the same national media scrutiny faced by the Clintons, the Biden family by any objective measurement has unseated them as the most corrupt family in American politics.
There is perhaps no greater instance of Biden family corruption than the infamous “Laptop from Hell” story. Though Biden has adamantly insisted that neither he nor his son Hunter had made money from China, Hunter Biden’s laptop hard drive has revealed that Hunter made a whopping $5.8 million from Chinese business interests between 2013 and 2018 — and House Republicans are investigating whether any payments went to Joe Biden himself.
This possibility is augmented by the fact that in 2019, Hunter sent a text to his daughter bemoaning the fact that “half” his salary went to his father just months before Joe Biden officially launched his 2020 presidential campaign. “But don’t worry, unlike pop [Joe Biden], I won’t make you give me half your salary,” Hunter wrote.
The release of these texts follows previously leaked emails that detail an equity agreement (for which Joe Biden met with Hunter’s business partner) with a Chinese firm. The emails referenced Biden as “the big guy,” indicating a hefty sum of money would be set aside for him. There is also significant reason to believe that Biden has repeatedly discussed his son’s business ventures — particularly his position on the Burisma board.
As has been previously reported, the Biden family has also made money directly from China. Even the left-wing Washington Post reported last year that the Biden family verifiably “profited from relationships built over Joe Biden’s decades in public service.”
House Oversight Republicans are actively investigating whether Joe was involved in these dealings — including during his time as vice president, right under Barack Obama’s nose — as well as the degree of his involvement and just how much he may have profited.
Several other members of Biden’s family have also been implicated in the Chinese money trail. As the New York Post reported in March, Hallie Biden, the president’s daughter-in-law, “received $35,000 over two transfers in 2017 from [a] Biden family associate linked to “a firm affiliated with CEFC China Energy.”
This all comes despite Biden’s promise that his family would “not be involved in any business, any enterprise, that is in conflict with or appears to be in conflict, with the appropriate distance from, the presidency and government.”
But all of this is likely just scraping the surface of the Biden family’s corruption. As the conservative advocacy group America First Legal reported in March, despite Joe Biden’s repeated insistence that he was in no way involved with Hunter’s business dealings, records show that he “personally signed off on the official statement in response to questions from reporters about whether Hunter’s position with Burisma undermines the Vice President’s credibility in pushing anti-corruption measures in the country.”
Moreover, Hunter Biden’s selling of artwork for massive heaps of money — without any disclosures of who is purchasing the art — compelled even Obama’s former ethics chief to denounce the practice as a “perfect mechanism for funneling bribes.”
As more information surrounding Biden’s involvement with Hunter’s shady business dealings comes to light—particularly during his time as vice president — the president is almost certain to find himself facing uncomfortable questions from congressional Republicans and perhaps even federal law enforcement officials.
After all, the prospect of a sitting president, former vice president, and former longtime senator accepting payments from communist China and leveraging positions of political authority to enrich himself and his family should be of grave concern to every American — and puts even the Clintons’ deep-seated corruption to shame.
Though Biden continually attempts to assure the public that he’s free from corruption and that reports of malfeasance are no cause for concern, voters seem to disagree. According to a March 2022 Rasmussen poll, 66% of American voters believe the Hunter Biden laptop story is important — including 48% who say it’s “very important.” Those numbers are only likely to increase as more revelations come to light.
And as a nearly 50-year swamp dweller prone to dishonesty, exaggerations, and duplicity, Biden will likely have a difficult time trying to close the Pandora’s Box of corruption that has now been opened.
