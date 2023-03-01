We are now past the one-third mark of this 90-day legislative session but still have a great deal of work to do. The various standing committees are busy holding public hearings on the 820 bills and 22 substantive resolutions that were introduced in January. We have around four more weeks of hearings yet to go. Thus far, two of my bills have been presented before committees.

The week began with Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Heavican delivering the State of the Judiciary address to lawmakers. He began by noting the “extraordinary measures” taken to fill the approximately 1,600 vacant judicial positions across the state by offering salary upgrades, bonuses, and increased education opportunities for advancement. In addition, he noted that efficient and economical management of both adult and juvenile probation has allowed the Nebraska Supreme Court to return $35 million to the state’s General Fund in the last two state budget cycles. With those successes, however, Chief Justice Heavican noted that challenges remain – most notably in the area of mental health. The Legislature has increased provider reimbursement rates in recent years, he said, but the need to expand provider access remains, particularly in 24-hour care facilities for the mentally ill. Currently, county jails are the default 24-hour facility. This problem has festered for many years, with Chief Justice Heavican calling for additional resources to clear out the backlog.

