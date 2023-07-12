“Extreme heat kills more people in the United States than any other weather hazard,” is the first claim in this Washington Post piece warning about the deadly summer heat — and it is almost certainly false. Similar warnings about the deadly weather appear in virtually every mainstream media outlet.
First off, the only reason “extreme” temperature kills more people than other weather hazards is that deaths from weather have plummeted over the century — even as doomsday climate warnings about heat, hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and droughts have spiked. All extreme weather accounts for only about 0.1 death for every 100,000 people in the United States each year. That is a massive drop from the time of your grandparents. The Post and others should be celebrating the fact that humans have never been less threatened by the climate in history.
The Post also warns that 62 million people in the U.S. may be “exposed” to dangerous heat “today.” That’s a lot of people, even considering nearly all of them live in the southernmost spots in the country and it’s summer. The Post counts anyone exposed to heat over 90 F as being in some level of danger. Fortunately, most Americans enjoy the luxury and health benefits of air conditioning, one of the great innovations of the past century.
Nowhere in the piece, however, do the authors tell us exactly how many Americans have perished from the oppressive heat. Anyway, it’s around 700 people a year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — if you liberally count heat as both the “underlying” and/or “contributing” causes. It is about 400 people when heat is the underlying cause. And that’s terrible. But, also, it’s around 3,600 fewer people than those who drown every year.
Though there has been an uptick in recent years — as Bjorn Lomborg has pointed out, this is almost surely due to an increasingly aging population that is more susceptible to heat — both numbers are still near-historic lows.
And most of those deaths, despite the Post’s claim, are from the cold, which is far more lethal to humans today, as it has always been. I come to this information via another Washington Post piece that ran this very winter, which helpfully notes that for “every death linked to heat, nine are tied to cold.” That piece relies on a recent peer-reviewed Lancet study to make that claim. Another recent peer-reviewed study in The BMJ found that “cold weather is associated with nearly 20 times more deaths than hot weather.” Other studies have come to the same conclusion.
So where did the Post get the idea that heat was the leading cause of weather deaths? After following a few hyperlinks, I land on a National Weather Service chart from 2019 that lists heat as the leading cause of extreme weather deaths. Where it gets these numbers is a mystery to me. And though I’m sure they aren’t concocted by some bureaucrat, they certainly seem to be an outlier.
Not to worry. Even here we find promising news. Though the National Weather Service says the leading cause of weather deaths is heat, it also found that the average was only 103 deaths per year over the preceding decade. That’s hundreds of fewer deaths per year than the CDC reports — and hundreds fewer than die from, say, over-the-counter headache medicine overdoses.
David Harsanyi is a senior editor at The Federalist. Harsanyi is a nationally syndicated columnist and author of five books — the most recent, “Eurotrash: Why America Must Reject the Failed Ideas of a Dying Continent.” His work has appeared in National Review, the Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Reason, New York Post and numerous other publications. Follow him on Twitter @davidharsanyi.
Really? This is your response to the existential threat of global warming?🤦
Yes, Mr. Harsanyi, it’s true these heat related deaths are just a rounding error in global human mortality.
And truth be told, Mr. Harsanyi, since WWII, human mortality IS way, way down. We just aren’t killing as many folks these days as we used too.
But you’re focusing on this irrelevant factoid to discount the threat to humanity that global warming actually presents.
Good for you, Mr. Harsanyi. Your fellow global warming deniers can be proud of you.
And of course, you’ll be likely dead before this will affect you. But do you have children? Grandchildren?
And among the many threats - droughts, floods, tornadoes, etc., - the most serious and most undeniable challenge to civilization is the effect of global warming on our rapidly rising sea levels.
Approximately 40% of the global population lives within 62 miles of a coastline. And these folks are already having challenges.
Soon (in geological time) they’ll be underwater.
Many insurance companies already see the writing on the wall and are refusing to insure threatened areas in Florida, California and elsewhere.
Where do you live, Mr. Harsanyi? Or more importantly your children? Your grandchildren?
Spend a few hours on your next offering trying to tell us that this is all bunk. As the seas rise inexorably, ignoring your irrelevant nitpicking.
Have a nice, hot summer, Mr. Harsanyi.
