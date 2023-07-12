“Extreme heat kills more people in the United States than any other weather hazard,” is the first claim in this Washington Post piece warning about the deadly summer heat — and it is almost certainly false. Similar warnings about the deadly weather appear in virtually every mainstream media outlet.

First off, the only reason “extreme” temperature kills more people than other weather hazards is that deaths from weather have plummeted over the century — even as doomsday climate warnings about heat, hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and droughts have spiked. All extreme weather accounts for only about 0.1 death for every 100,000 people in the United States each year. That is a massive drop from the time of your grandparents. The Post and others should be celebrating the fact that humans have never been less threatened by the climate in history.

SoDakD
SoDakD

Really? This is your response to the existential threat of global warming?🤦

SoDakD
SoDakD

Yes, Mr. Harsanyi, it’s true these heat related deaths are just a rounding error in global human mortality.

And truth be told, Mr. Harsanyi, since WWII, human mortality IS way, way down. We just aren’t killing as many folks these days as we used too.

But you’re focusing on this irrelevant factoid to discount the threat to humanity that global warming actually presents.

Good for you, Mr. Harsanyi. Your fellow global warming deniers can be proud of you.

And of course, you’ll be likely dead before this will affect you. But do you have children? Grandchildren?

And among the many threats - droughts, floods, tornadoes, etc., - the most serious and most undeniable challenge to civilization is the effect of global warming on our rapidly rising sea levels.

Approximately 40% of the global population lives within 62 miles of a coastline. And these folks are already having challenges.

Soon (in geological time) they’ll be underwater.

Many insurance companies already see the writing on the wall and are refusing to insure threatened areas in Florida, California and elsewhere.

Where do you live, Mr. Harsanyi? Or more importantly your children? Your grandchildren?

Spend a few hours on your next offering trying to tell us that this is all bunk. As the seas rise inexorably, ignoring your irrelevant nitpicking.

Have a nice, hot summer, Mr. Harsanyi.

