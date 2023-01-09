In a radio address to the nation on Jan. 1, 1983, President Reagan said that “New Year’s Day was an especially American tradition, full of the optimism and hope we’re famous for in our daily lives-an energy and confidence we call the American spirit.” Now, as we ring in 2023, I reflect not only on Reagan’s words, but also on South Dakota’s growth over the past year.

South Dakota is thriving. We have the strongest economy in America. We are the best state in the nation for personal income growth. We are the best state in the nation for veterans. And we are the best state in the nation for freedom.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.