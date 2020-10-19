There was an odd feeling in the air last week after the Yankton County Planning Commission rejected a request for a conditional-use permit tied to the construction of a cell tower just north of Lewis & Clark Lake.
Even though the permit needed to build the 199-foot tower was denied, it was clear that many of the people on either side of the issue still wanted the applicant, AT&T, to be part of life in the lake area.
As such, AT&T is probably exploring its next options, which can range from filing a lawsuit against the county to secure the permit for its preferred site or selecting another site to build the tower, which would provide much better wireless service to the lake area. Thus, the commission’s rejection probably isn’t the end of the story.
It feels odd because this county has become accustomed to emotional battles over concentrated animal feedlot operations (CAFOs), an issue that usually stirs very strong, polarizing feelings whenever it takes the spotlight.
For the cell tower, the main point of contention is the site, for which the permit was rejected primarily over road access issues. Some opponents also objected to having such a tower in their vicinity, which is a common complaint with similar structures everywhere.
No one, however, denied what such a tower can do for the lake area, for it would provide much better wireless service.
Proponents of the cell tower’s proposed location declared their support in messages submitted to the commission because of what it could mean for lake-area residents and for the nearly 2 million people who visit the park annually.
“There is a need for improved cell phone connectivity throughout the campground, especially west of the Gavins section of the park,” District Park Supervisor Shane Bertsch wrote in one submission. “The improved coverage will enhance our park visitors’ experience, allow (people) to work remotely and will allow them to call first responders in case of an emergency.”
Added Kasi Haberman of the Yankton Convention and Visitors Bureau: “It is imperative that our visitors’ first experience in Yankton does not showcase its lack of quality cell phone connectivity, indicating that Yankton is not keeping up with today’s technology. Rather, the connectivity in the lake area should surpass today’s expectations, proving that Yankton is on the cutting edge of technology and that we truly care about our visitor’s experiences and safety.”
Even opponents of building a tower at its proposed location see the importance of AT&T’s service.
“I am definitely in favor of AT&T building a new tower and getting better cell coverage in the lake area,” said local resident Todd Huber. “But AT&T did not perform the necessary due diligence in selection of a cell tower site.”
Ultimately, Yankton Planning Commissioner/County Commissioner Dan Klimisch echoed the sentiment: “AT&T, we want you in our community. We want internet, but it has to be in the appropriate spot.”
So, this story figures to be far from over. If AT&T didn’t have a Plan B, it needs to find one. While the permit failed, this effort can still turn out well for everyone.
