It’s no surprise that the National Park Service (NPS) has again rejected the permit for a Fourth of July fireworks show at Mount Rushmore.
And it’s no surprise that Gov. Kristi Noem is again up in arms over the rejection, claiming that politics and hypocrisy are behind the decision.
But the move is entirely consistent with what the NPS has done for the past several years, beginning in 2010 — but with a notable exception in 2020.
In a letter sent to the South Dakota Department of Tourism recently, the NPS cited four reasons for not allowing the fireworks display: environmental issues, wildfire threats, tribal objections and “interference with normal memorial services.”
In particular, the Black Hills region has been dealing with dry issues and their impacts for years, which has been compounded by the pine beetle infestations which dropped a lot of dead, dry needles — or fuel — on the forest floors. This created ideal kindling for wildfires.
“Current drought conditions and the 2022 wildfire outlook indicate the fireworks would cause a high likelihood of wildfire ignition,” wrote Mount Rushmore Superintendent Michelle Wheatley in denying the permit.
Also, the website National Park Traveler reported that “a 2016 study by the U.S. Geological Survey concluded that surface and groundwater at Mount Rushmore were probably polluted with a chemical common to rocket fuels and explosives by past fireworks’ displays.”
But no matter. The governor mounted a fireworks display/presidential rally for President Donald Trump in 2020. She sought another display last year but was denied permission. She has gone to court to fight the decision, and the case is still pending.
Meanwhile, she filed for a permit late last year to stage a 2022 show. Of course, at that point, no one had a concrete idea what the weather conditions this summer were going to be. However, it was clear that tribal objections would still be present, as would the environmental issues.
In a press release responding to last week’s rejection of the permit, Noem declared, “Mount Rushmore is the best place in America to celebrate our nation’s birthday – I just wish President (Joe) Biden could see that. Last year, the president hypocritically held a fireworks celebration in Washington, D.C., while denying us our own event. This year, it looks like they are planning to do the same.”
It may be fair to say at this point that the fireworks show is probably irrelevant to what’s going on. Instead, this appears to be about political confrontation, and it gives the governor another opportunity to blast the NPS decision — and, by extension, the president — for what she condemns as political heavy-handedness. If the Park Service backs down or she can somehow get the NPS decision reversed in court (both of which are doubtful), she can declare victory. Otherwise, she can seize upon political victimhood, an enticing tool used too often by politicians of all stripes.
Meanwhile, what’s best for the Mount Rushmore monument and the surrounding lands don’t seem to be a priority, at least in Pierre.
Once again, we’ll endorse the suggestion that a drone show could serve as a great, even spectacular, substitute for the fireworks. There’s more than one way to celebrate this nation’s independence, if that is what the purpose of this exercise is really all about.
