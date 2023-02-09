The fourth week of the 98th Legislative Session was great for health care professionals. As a legislator and health care provider, one of the most frequent questions I am asked is how to address access to healthcare across our state and how to contain healthcare costs.
One of the most effective ways to address healthcare access and costs is by making sure we are delivering the appropriate level of care, by the appropriate level of provider, in the appropriate setting.
Ensuring that we are allowing our properly trained healthcare workforce to practice to the full extent of their training, education, and experience helps us use the resources of the healthcare system wisely and to, provide the care we need in all parts of our State, and keep the costs of the care down.
Three bills I’ve sponsored to support certain healthcare professionals passed the Senate this week and are headed to the House. (SB87, SB101, SB78) The bills intend to streamline and improve efficiency for these professionals. Improving the regulation of these occupations should benefit our rural communities by encouraging growth in the professions and expanding healthcare options. I’ll continue advocating for the bills as they work through the House.
We also welcomed healthcare professionals to the Capitol. We met with the new class of physicians at the USD Sanford School of Medicine, the South Dakota Nurses Association, and the Athletic Trainers Association.
Beyond the attention to our State’s healthcare providers, we had a great night at the National Guard Night Out. Legislators were able to meet with and honor South Dakota National Guard members, including U.S. Army Lt. Col. Dennis Bickett and Sgt. Tyler Williamson from Vermillion.
As your representative in Pierre, your opinions, questions, and concerns about our State’s business are very important to me.
Because of the volume of emails legislators receive, I prioritize emails from District 17 residents. You can help out by including where you live in your email. Contact me at Sydney.Davis@sdlegislature.gov.
