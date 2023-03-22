The final week of the 2023 legislative session ended Thursday, March 9, with passing the 2024 Fiscal Year Budget.
Funding for education and state employees will increase 7%. Medicaid Expansion which was passed by the voters in the last election is being funded in the budget. Funding for health care providers will increase five percent. In addition, community providers including nursing homes and community support providers will be receiving 100% of cost methodology. Cost methodology is a formula designed to show the cost of providing services. This is a huge step in supporting the nursing homes and providers that take of people with disabilities. I carried House Bill 1167 on the Senate floor to put in statute that 100% of cost would be covered every year. The bill was defeated, but since the legislature has now set the precedent for covering 100% in the coming year it should be something to strive for every year.
