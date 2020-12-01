The show — in this case referring to the South Dakota high school winter activities season — will go on, or so the South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) decided last week.
The decision was made in the face of a rising whirlwind, as this state has seen a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths. November was the worst month yet for South Dakota in terms of both new cases and deaths; on the latter count, the state’s death toll for the eight-month pandemic has more than doubled just since Halloween.
Against that backdrop, the SDHSAA chose to forge ahead with the winter season, which actually began Monday for the Yankton gymnastics team and picks up quickly by week’s end.
But the decision made on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving feels a lot like starting out on a long-distance trip in a shroud of fog. You can only see a few yards in front of you, so it’s next to impossible to know how this trip will unfold.
And make no mistake: There WILL be a lot of curves and detours along the way. Unlike the fall season, when football teams — perhaps the biggest draw of the autumn — played just once a week, we’re heading into a winter season when the various teams can play multiple times a week. That means opportunities for postponements, cancellations and last-minute rescheduling (which happened frequently with fall activities) will multiply greatly from week to week and town to town throughout the upcoming winter.
We wouldn’t have blamed the SDHSAA if it had decided to hold off on starting the winter season a couple weeks to see how the pandemic situation unfolds. But since the state was able to limp through the fall season in one piece, tentatively proceeding with the winter activities didn’t seem completely unreasonable, relatively speaking.
However, in announcing its decision last week, the SDHSAA also approved a motion recommending that those schools without mask mandates and attendance limits to adopt such measures.
We hope all schools follow this advice. If we’re going to proceed with something like a “regular” winter season, taking these precautions would increase the odds of minimizing COVID’s impact.
In fact, we wish the SDHSAA had mandated the requirements, for the sake of everyone involved. The desire not to “overreach” is understandable, but the wish to keep as many people as safe as possible — without shutting everything down — should be paramount.
For better and for worse, it’s going to be an interesting winter for myriad reasons. We all hope the SDHSAA and the schools have done enough to ensure that everyone involved can reach the spring season without too many sidetracks.
