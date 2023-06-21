Riverboat Days 2023 is just a little over two months away! The board has been busy organizing food vendors, golf ball drop, raffle prizes, a car show, Tri-State Old Iron tractors, children’s area and amphitheater talent, the woodcarver, a corn hole tournament and of course the bands and fireworks. And so much more! The Captain and Belle have been busy promoting the event by attending area parades. We have also been in the process of updating this year’s events on our webpage and Facebook pages. Keep watching them for events, vendors and other information. Make sure to highlight them when they come out so you don’t miss a thing.
The Yankton Area Arts for the Summer Arts Festival will again be a part of Riverboat Days. They again will be bringing in one-of-a-kind artists to share their talents with everyone who attends. You can check them out at www.YanktonAreaArts.org or check out the Riverboat Days website and click on the Yankton area Arts button.
