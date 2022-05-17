America needs to take a long, hard look at itself in the mirror.
The mass slaughter in Buffalo, New York, last weekend — in which an 18-year-old white man shot up a market, targeting mostly Black individuals and killing 10 people overall — was another terrible benchmark in the rise of racial violence across this nation in recent years. Whether it was a market in Buffalo; a church in Charleston, South Carolina; a Walmart in El Paso, Texas; a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida; or a synagogue in Pittsburgh, America is witnessing the threads of its cultural mosaic slowly being pulled apart by a cancerous, armed hatred.
Last summer, the FBI reported that hate crimes in the U.S. had reached their highest levels in a dozen years in 2020. According to the Equal Justice Initiative website, “Hate crime incidents targeting people because of their race make up the largest category by far. Out of more than 10,800 people who reported that they were the victim of a hate crime (in 2020), 61.9% were targeted because of their race, ethnicity or ancestry.”
It’s disheartening to contemplate. It’s also terrifying.
Perhaps it’s the actions of only a few.
Or perhaps the actions are a reflection of a sentiment simmering in many other minds.
The pattern even has a blueprint of sorts, in the guise of what’s called the Great Replacement Theory. According to NPR, it’s described as “a conspiracy theory that states that non-white individuals are being brought into the United States and other Western countries to ‘replace’ white voters to achieve a political agenda.” This has become a popular topic among some right-wing commentators and white supremacists pushing anti-immigrant, antisemitic, homophobic agendas.
It’s a modern reprise of an old, poisonous hatred that dates back ages, and it’s been reflected in authoritarian regimes that conquer by dividing, demonizing and persecuting those who are different. Now, this approach can be screamed out on national television or fester online and in social media, resulting in an almost limitless reach. Such thinking has more ways to find an audience than ever before.
Is it, as some are now crying, fueling a hatred that can only destroy us in the long run?
To answer that, America needs to do some real soul searching.
We’re a nation of immigrants, a nation built upon diversity on an unprecedented scale, but even so, there has always been those who draw deep lines to tear us apart. The attitude is as old as the Declaration of Independence, an ancient document that proclaimed “all men are created equal” even while slaveholders did business in the sunlight of such lofty rhetoric.
Perhaps America — as both a nation and an idea — is at a crossroad, at least in terms of living up to the spirit of the old declaration and the high-minded views of those who really believed so many different people could exist as one country.
Ultimately, the direction we take from here cannot be mandated or imposed. Rather, it’s something we need to embrace and follow because it’s who we want to be.
America needs to look itself in the eye and find that answer, even as more rage rises and blood flows.
It’s up to us to decide who we really are …
