South Dakota’s citizen Legislature has one of the shortest legislative sessions in the country, and our state is better for it. One of the most significant advantages is that we, as legislators, spend most of the time in our communities with the people we represent. Also, the time between sessions allows us to visit other areas of the state, which is an excellent opportunity to understand better how our tax money is spent and how these different groups that receive money from the state serve South Dakotans.
This past week, the Joint Committee on Appropriations (JCA) completed a tour of several West River projects. We had so many great conversations with people covering various issues. The issue that connects them is the difference they are trying to make for their communities.
During our tour, we visited the Rosebud Comprehensive Health Care Facility and facilities on the Black Hills State University (BHSU) campus in Spearfish and Rapid City. Like most rural areas, Rosebud faces challenges with recruiting medical professionals. This past legislative session, we supported measures to help incentivize working in underserved areas and make it easier for medical practitioners licensed in other states to work in South Dakota. We also supported a Health Science addition to the Black Hills State University — Rapid City Campus to provide more training opportunities for students interested in the healthcare industry. While it’s too early to see the impact of that legislation, hearing firsthand from these facilities was a good reminder that our conversations about attracting and training new employees don’t always give credit due to the employees already working in our smaller communities and the service they are providing. I am hopeful that the steps we are taking will help ease the challenges and support healthcare opportunities that are closer to home.
South Dakota has been fortunate to continue to have a stable economic climate. Another focus of the tour was on industries and organizations that can help continue the growth we’ve experienced. The Sanford Underground Research Facility will be expanding its facilities which are forecasted to have a $2 billion economic impact on the state by 2029. We also visited with the executive director of the Rapid City Regional Airport, which is on track to have one of its busiest years for travelers. With one of our primary industries being tourism, it was reassuring to hear that growth is continuing.
The Joint Committee on Appropriations’ West River tour included a stop at a location with close ties to the Vermillion and USD community — the Black Hills Playhouse (BHP) in Custer State Park.
The Playhouse’s history began as a dream of USD professor Dr. Warren Lee. The BHP has been part of the USD College of Fine Art since 1946 and has provided training, employment, and performance opportunities for students and theatre professionals. The BHP receives support from a broad coalition of public and private sources and is a wonderful summer tradition for the region.
The tour concluded with a visit to our State Veterans Home in Hot Springs. We owe our state’s many veterans a debt of gratitude for their personal service that ensures our freedoms.
The JCA will tour facilities East River in September. I’m looking forward to seeing the results of the state’s investments and future projects that could enhance our future. As schedule details become available, I’ll share them on my Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ChrisKassinForHouse
As our focus now turns to the next legislative session in 2024, any ideas, thoughts, or concerns can be the foundation for future legislation. Please know that I’m listening. My email address is chris.kassin@sdlegislature.gov, or you can always call/text me at (605) 670-9698.
Thank you again for the opportunity to represent you.
