South Dakota’s citizen Legislature has one of the shortest legislative sessions in the country, and our state is better for it. One of the most significant advantages is that we, as legislators, spend most of the time in our communities with the people we represent. Also, the time between sessions allows us to visit other areas of the state, which is an excellent opportunity to understand better how our tax money is spent and how these different groups that receive money from the state serve South Dakotans.

This past week, the Joint Committee on Appropriations (JCA) completed a tour of several West River projects. We had so many great conversations with people covering various issues. The issue that connects them is the difference they are trying to make for their communities.

