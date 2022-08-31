“No Money shall be drawn from the Treasury, but in Consequence of Appropriations made by Law.” That’s what it says right there in the Constitution. And yet, without any legislation, President Joe Biden now promises to “cancel” up to $10,000 in student loans per borrower ($20,000 for Pell Grant borrowers), limited to those with annual incomes of less than $125,000.  

Let’s start by pointing out that Biden isn’t “canceling” or “forgiving” any student loans. Those are preposterous euphemisms favored by Democrats and the media. The debt in question already exists, it has been lent and spent, and those who borrowed the money of their own volition have already received services. This debt isn’t cancelable.

From Rod Dreher, senior editor at The American Conservative:

“They lied, Trump's lawyers did, and apparently hid top secret documents that belonged to the government, in a non-secure place. Why? What was Trump trying to conceal? Or was he just lazy and egotistical, and kept them because he felt like it -- and told his lawyers to lie about it?

Either way, this is no way for a former president to behave. What a disgraceful thing. If the Republican Party nominates this guy in 2024, it's going to get beat. As much as they might dislike Joe Biden, you're not going to get enough independents to vote for this nut to win.”

MIDTERM ELECTIONS - Abortion most important issue to Democratic voters despite recession risks, poll shows 67% of voters do not want to see President Biden run for re-election in 2024

New York Post: “Half of Americans say Trump should be prosecuted over Mar-a-Lago raid docs: poll”

