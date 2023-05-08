The answer is more guns.
Or at least that’s the answer we as a nation will probably embrace after yet another mass murder by a gunman armed with a powerful weapon and a death wish.
This time, it was a mall in Allen, Texas, where eight people and the shooter were killed and seven others were wounded Saturday. Raw video and images from the scene showed bloodied bodies, some of them children. One screen shot reportedly of the weapons the suspect wielded showed an AR-15, the instrument of choice in these slaughters. This fact was subsequently confirmed.
None of this is new. So far in 2023, the U.S. has seen 199 mass shootings, defined by the Gun Violence Archive as an incident in which at least four people are killed or wounded. Overall, more than 14,500 people have already died from gun violence this year.
Saturday’s tragedy was just the latest dark hour in America, where the darkness never seems to let go anymore.
For years, pro-gun interests in this country — which include lobbying organizations and those lawmakers beholden to them — said the best way to stop a bad guy with a gun was a good guy with a gun. Better to arm the populace, it seemed, than to disarm those who shouldn’t have weapons of war.
In other words, the answer was more guns.
After the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook school in Connecticut in which 20 first-grade students were murdered, the response in many states (including South Dakota) was not to address the proliferation of assault weapons but to arm and train school personnel to defend schools against such attacks.
Even here, the answer was more guns.
Texas — which is nearing the one-year anniversary of the Uvalde school massacre in which 21 people were murdered (and where good guys with guns were on hand but hesitated) — has recently been a flashpoint of this violence. (A few days ago, a man shot and killed five neighbors who had asked him to quit firing his gun in his yard because a baby was trying to sleep). The state’s response? A legislative bill, HB 1147, was introduced in March authorizing schools to train students as young as third grade in using “bleeding control stations” to administer the equivalent of “battlefield trauma care” under fire. (On Monday, less than 48 hours after the Allen massacre, a Texas House committee did finally advanced a stalled bill that would raise the age limit for purchasing AR-style rifles from 18 to 21, as protesters chanted “Do something!” during the meeting, according to The Associated Press.)
As they see it, more guns aren’t the problem.
Ask lawmakers about gun violence, and some will blame mental illness or “evil forces,” or cite the greater need for God in our lives, all while wearing AR-15 rifle pins on their lapels. They’ll speak of “thoughts and prayers,” which is impotent code for doing nothing. They’ll declare it’s “too soon” to talk about the most recent tragedy until it’s too late to prevent the next one. Unlike the victims, they can live with all this.
They’re fine with more guns.
Today in America, firearms are now the leading cause of death among children, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. We are unwilling as a nation to address this grotesque fact.
Why is America unique among all countries regarding this plague? (Two recent mass shootings in Serbia have produced large protests, while such attacks here would be just another “thoughts and prayers” exercise.) How can we explain this particular “American exceptionalism”?
For some who will defend to the death (or the deaths of others, at least) the rights of the Second Amendment above all else, the answer is NOT due to more guns. Instead, everything and everyone else is to blame.
Many polls have indicated support for steps such as background checks, assault weapons bans and other forms of limited gun control. A recent Fox News poll showed overwhelming national support for background checks (87%), enforcing existing gun laws (81%), raising the age for buying any guns to age 21 (81%) and banning assault weapons (80%). For those respondents, the answers are obvious.
But nothing will happen unless something can be moved within the hearts, minds and consciences of those who, in effect, defend this mess by deflecting blame or eclipsing it by heralding our gun freedoms, which are killing people. That’s a price they’re willing to have others pay.
Until then, America’s priority will remain “more guns.” The monstrous consequences are merely a blood-soaked collateral inconvenience.
