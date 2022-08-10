We have long suspected the Chinese Communist Party has President Joe Biden in a compromised position because of Hunter Biden’s ties to Unipec America, the U.S. trading arm of Communist China’s government-owned company, Sinopec. If there is no sub rosa conspiracy to protect the president and his son, why would Biden — at a time when gasoline and diesel fuel prices are at record highs — sell over 5 million barrels of essential oil from America’s strategic reserves to Communist China?

The cost of petroleum motor fuels — gasoline, diesel, jet fuel — affects the price of all consumer goods. Thus, our highest inflation rate in more than four decades is now 9.1%.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.