Yankton County citizens will have the opportunity to hear from and submit questions to their District 18 legislators at an upcoming Legislative Cracker Barrel sponsored by Yankton Thrive.
The date for the final 2022 cracker barrel will be:
• Saturday, March 5, at 10 a.m. — City Commission Room at CMTEA Building 1200 West 21st Street
Cracker barrels are held during the South Dakota state legislative session. Sen. Jean Hunhoff, Rep. Ryan Cwach and Rep. Mike Stevens will be available to answer questions.
For more information, please contact Yankton Thrive at (605) 665-3636 or visit their website at: https://www.yanktonsd.com/
YSD COMMUNITY TASK FORCE ON ELEMENTARY FACILITIES CONTINUE MEETINGS
A Community Task Force on Elementary School Facilities has been formed to study the Yankton School District Pre-school through fifth grade elementary school facilities and develop a comprehensive Facilities Master Plan for recommendations to the Yankton School Board.
The study and recommendations will be based on the review of items including physical conditions and maintenance needs, building capacity and enrollment projections, educational and special programming, alignment with the Yankton School District’s Forward 2024 Strategic Plan, safety and security, community use/partnerships, and financial stewardship.
A Community Meeting is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the YHS Commons. The public is also welcome to attend the following School Board Meetings:
• The Task Force will provide a draft Facilities Master Plan to the School Board on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at a Special School Board Meeting 5 p.m. at the YHS Theater.
• The Task Force will present a final Facilities Master Plan to the School Board on Monday, May 9, 2022, at the regular Board meeting 5 p.m. at the YHS Theater.
STORY TIME
The value of story time is priceless and has a life-long impact on students. Sitting down with your child or grandchild for story time is an excellent way to promote reading and sharing time together. It’s also the best way to build his/her language skills and help him/her enjoy reading. Even better, reading a book together is easy, fun and the best reading investment we can make in our young children.
NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY
On March 15 beginning at 6:30 p.m., at the Yankton High School Theater, Yankton High School will induct several junior-class members to the National Honor Society. All of these students met or exceeded the initial requirement of a 3.5 GPA or higher after 5 semesters with no major infractions from the beginning of their 11th grade school year. We are very proud of these students and all members of the NHS.
YANKTON SCHOOL DISTRICT JR. KINDERGARTEN/KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION OPEN
Registration for JrK and Kindergarten for the 2022-23 school year is now open. You are welcome to either pick up a registration packet at any elementary school or print a packet from https://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/apps/pages/kdgregistration. Please return registration paperwork by Monday, March 14 either by mail or in person. Feel free to contact one of our elementary schools with any questions you may have regarding registration:
• Webster Elementary School — 665-2484
• Lincoln Elementary School — 665-7392
• Stewart Elementary School — 665-5765
• Beadle Elementary School — 665-2282
YSD COVID-19 Weekly Update
Below is the link community members are welcome to check, as I update the data at the end of each week. Information will be provided regarding active positive student/staff COVID-19 cases for which we are aware of at the present time in the Yankton School District: HTTPS://WWW.YSD.K12.SD.US/APPS/NEWS/ARTICLE/1282764
Note: Each US household can order 4 free at home COVID-19 tests starting Jan. 19, 2022: https://www.covidtests.gov/
YANKTON SCHOOL DISTRICT PHONE APP
Stay connected with YSD during the 2021-2022 school year! Use the app to access lunch menus, district and school news, Infinite Campus, staff information, calendar events, and even emergency notifications, right from your pocket.
Please join us by downloading the YSD app:
• iPhone: https://apple.co/35Y84s6
• Android: http://bit.ly/2p38ugp
SCHOOL BOARD MEETINGS
Yankton School District board meetings are held on the second Monday of the month beginning at 5 p.m. Due to COVID-19 and the need for additional social distancing the meetings are being held at the Yankton High School theater.
School board meetings are being livestreamed, as well as being recorded and re-aired on public access channels on our local cable television. The meetings are also archived on the YSD Website http://ysd.k12ksdkus/. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
Henry Ford stated, “Coming together is a beginning. Staying together is a process. Working together is a success.”
Dr. Wayne Kindle is superintendent of the Yankton School District.
