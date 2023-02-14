The Yankton School Board on Monday night addressed the reality of the growing presence of opioids in the community.
The board discussed a policy change in dealing with rising rates of opioids, particularly fentanyl, a potent and addictive illegal substance that can be mixed with other drugs, sometimes without the user’s knowledge. It has resulted in climbing national rates of addiction and death.
There is more of it on the streets, which means there is more of it in the schools.
Yankton School District (YSD) Director of Student Services Jerome Klimisch put the situation in blunt terms to the school board.
“Our school resource officers came to me a few weeks ago, and they said the numbers of administrations that they have done with this drug (Narcan) have risen,” he said, referring to an emergency medication that can quickly counter the effects of an opioid overdose. “They know they can’t be at all six schools at the same time, so they wanted to make sure that we had coverage in the buildings they may not be able to get to as fast as they would like.”
Part of the proposed policy change calls for training staff at each school in administering Narcan. This medication would be stored under lock and key at each school, and it would be accessible by principals and their secretaries.
The proposal is an indication of a rising threat of opioids, and particularly fentanyl, at this time.
Nationally, opioid deaths have been rising since the late 1990s, but that rate has accelerated since 2016, surpassing 100,000 in 2021.
South Dakota had one of the lowest overdose death rates in the country in 2020, recording 83 such deaths, or about 10.3 deaths per 100,000 people, according to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention.
But cases are rising, as was pointed out in a two-part report in Saturday’s Press & Dakotan. Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health’s Residential Substance Use Treatment programs have shown a rise in opioid/fentanyl patients, with this year already off to a huge start that could shatter the numbers recorded in recent years.
So, what the school board heard Monday night was part of a larger, growing narrative in this community, this region and the nation. Officials at all levels are taking steps to address it, whether it’s through state and federal grants to modifications such as those proposed Monday.
As we’ve seen too many times in the past, nothing looms as a definitive answer, but these steps are part of a defense we all must support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.