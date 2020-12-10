All day Tuesday, so many people took to social media to share something that, at least for some of them, has haunted them for decades: their feelings on the night of Dec. 8, 1980, when former Beatle John Lennon was gunned down in New York City.
I also recall that night 40 years ago, and what I remember most was a feeling of nothingness.
That’s the only way I can describe it. That’s how it hit me.
I was a student at USD back then, and a group of us had just returned to our dorm from the DakotaDome, where we had probably played basketball. In one of the dorm rooms, a friend had “Monday Night Football” on his TV. I remember suddenly hearing broadcaster Howard Cosell mention, in an oddly earnest voice, that an “unspeakable tragedy” had taken place: Lennon had been shot twice outside his apartment building, called the Dakota. The ex-Beatle was rushed to the hospital — “dead … on … arrival,” Cosell said with a slow, emphatic cadence that shackled terrible weight to each word. (I always thought that I, like millions of others, had learned this news from such an unlikely source in the acerbic Cosell, but I later read that he was actually acquainted with Lennon, which must have made this announcement to the nation on live television an extraordinarily difficult moment for Cosell.)
When I heard this, I felt nothing.
Which is not to say it didn’t impact me. In fact, I was utterly devastated. I’ve been a Beatles’ fan for as long as I can remember, and Lennon was probably my favorite because of his sharp wit and emotional, raw lyrics. Prior to that night, the 40-year-old Lennon had just come out with a new album, “Double Fantasy,” after a nearly five-year hiatus. I still recall hearing the album’s first single, “(Just Like) Starting Over,” a few weeks prior on my car radio and thinking how good it was to hear that familiar voice again.
When I heard this terrible news, I felt completely numbed by shock and disbelief. It was like being plunged into a lifeless vacuum — the nothingness left behind by a profound loss of a personal hero and a piece of my life.
Also, the nature of the crime was insane. Who would, in effect, assassinate a musician? The fact that the murderer was an obsessed fan — for whom Lennon had autographed an album just hours before — made it even more horrifying, ironic and tragic.
Lennon’s murder has both haunted and intrigued me through all the years since.
I’ve never really gotten over the fact that he was killed because millions of people like me made him what he was: a superstar and, thus, a target. Had the Beatles never been a big success, had Lennon not become a cultural icon, he likely would have lived much longer than his 40 years and perhaps might even be alive now. Of course, he would be somebody else, someTHING else, and neither the world nor I would know any better. Anonymity, it seems, does have its perks.
More recently, something else has fascinated me. In 1980, the impact of Lennon’s death was instantaneous and global. But what would it have been like if it had happened now in this social media age, when everybody seems to be talking to and/or screaming at each other in constant loops, and when information and disinformation burn like wildfire across cyberspace? I’ve always included Lennon’s death on a small list of events in my lifetime that would have been curious to watch unfold in this era of instant communication. The news would have gone nuclear across social media with angst, anger, shock and sadness, and I’m fairly sure there would have been no room whatsoever for any wounded feelings of nothingness.
When it comes to Lennon, wondering what might have been is almost as intriguing as listening to what actually was until he heard his name called out from the darkness one December night in NYC four decades ago.
One also can’t help noticing the passage of time and how such memories fade further into an increasingly distant past. Not Lennon so much, for he will forever remain a ghostly constant: he will always be 40, a husband, a father, a musical icon. The rest of us have aged past him, as time and fate would have it, and the world has galloped on.
Lennon has been dead now almost as long as he was alive. His legacy has far outlived him and it will continue to do so probably until music itself is dead. But his memory still aches with the unresolved dominant left by his murder and that sense of shattering nothingness that was and still is hard to embrace.
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.