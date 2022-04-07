I want to challenge a stereotypical notion about rural areas like ours — the non-urban, so-called “sticks” that some people nevertheless yearn to visit or even live in because of what they see as the “peace and quiet” such locales must obviously offer.
In truth, that description is misleading, especially around this time of year, because springtime in the Yankton area — like many other stick places — can be anything but quiet.
Last weekend provided me a reminder of that. I was out in the country along the James River — at a place that, not so long ago, was still, quiet and frozen — but instead of silence, busy sounds filled the air. There were hundreds of blackbirds chattering away in some trees across the river — a constant, discordant symphony that would occasionally stop completely for some unknown (or, from my vantage point, unseen) reason. But then a couple of those birds started chirping again, and soon the rest of the cluster merrily joined back in. And on it went for quite a while as I soaked up the mild afternoon’s sunshine.
It was simply another chorus of the joyful noise of life returning to us as spring continues to shoo the winter away. Besides that chirping, I also heard the drilling of woodpeckers, the occasional cackle of rooster pheasants and the honking of geese intermittently passing overhead.
In fact, each season has its own soundtrack that announces the time of the year. Summer is just noisy, with birds and insects everywhere and cicadas eventually arriving, leading to autumn, with its whipping winds and the crunch of leaves being walked through on cool afternoons. Winter is generally a season of silence, and that vacuum creates a lifeless quality on those cold days. But even here, there are still small sounds — the occasional bird, ice cracking, breezes moaning through bare tree limbs, even the crunch of footsteps in snow — that define the season.
That brings us to spring, which offers the perfect contrast to winter: the swirling sounds of life renewing. For instance, the non-stop, ambient honking of geese is a staple of early March, especially when there is a blanket of snow to the north and the birds decide to hunker down in local open waters. These travelers are among the earliest heralds of spring. And for a few days, that sound never goes away, nor do you want it to.
The irony (if you could call it that) is that all the noise that comes with the arrival of spring really does produce a sense of peace — a deeper inner feeling that people always wish to find, if even for a few precious moments.
This is especially true in current times.
Our heads these days are filled with war and worries, conflicting opinions and arguments. Times like these wear us down in so many ways.
Thus, the clamor of spring’s arrival can provide moments of escape from a busy world that seems too much with us, as poet William Wordsworth once mused. He also observed, “Little we see in Nature that is ours …”
But that isn’t true. Perhaps we can’t always see it, but on good spring days when there is a song of rebirth in the air, we can certainly hear it. And it offers us peace and maybe some hope. It’s ours for us to cherish or ignore, and we’d be foolish to do the latter.
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.