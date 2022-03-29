A prime piece of Yankton real estate may finally be headed in a more constructive (so to speak) direction.
Monday night, the Yankton City Commission unanimously approved an agreement with a local engineering firm for services in developing the northwest quadrant of 31st Street and Broadway Avenue, which has had a curious history even before it was acquired by the city several years ago.
Known initially for being the vaguely approximate place where Jack McCall was hanged in 1877 for the murder of Wild Bill Hickok, the land was long a part of the Human Services Center campus and, many decades ago, located far out of town. But its importance to local development rose as Yankton grew north, especially after the Fox Run development began in the early 1990s. As the city’s business designs moved outward, 31st and Broadway became a pivotal, high-profile location situated at the crossroads of two crucial highways.
What it could become has long been interesting to contemplate but getting there has always been problematic.
When the city acquired the property, there were visions of grand possibilities, but those ideas conflicted with the reality that the local soccer association had spent years developing playing fields on a portion of the site. It appeared that any city plans might force the soccer group to move elsewhere, which would have been a painful process. However, the city worked out a deal a few years ago to keep the soccer fields in place, while still holding onto the valuable corner property.
Another issue has been finding interest in the properties. With the retail economy undergoing major changes in recent years, then topped off by the recent COVID-19 pandemic, there has apparently been few if any interested parties looking at the property.
But that appears to be changing, as City Manager Amy Leon explained Monday night in pitching the new engineering agreement.
“It felt like it was good timing … because of folks who have expressed more serious interest in what has remained city-owned property on the corner (of that block),” she said. “We can go ahead and start to design the infrastructure and roads to be part of that development.”
She added that some of the cost of developing the land could come through tax-increment financing similar to what led to the development of the Fox Run properties.
All in all, it’s a promising sign for this vital piece of Yankton.
The development agreement represents a solid step forward toward better things to come on the intriguing piece of land.
kmh
